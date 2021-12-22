Waited till the last minute to plan for the holidays? Can’t say we blame you. It’s been a rough past two years. Luckily, if you’re still panicking over what to cook for dinner, or what do with your friends who might be visiting, there a few local spots open on Christmas Day.

Check out some of these local favorites!

Open on Christmas Day #1: Ebb & Flow

7300 Lone Star Dr., Suite C125, Plano

Over in The Shops at Legacy, Ebb & Flow offers hearty food, like ratatouille, chicken fried chicken and more. Diners can also enjoy craft cocktails, like the Velvet Butterfly, made with Deep Ellum Vodka, Velvet Falernum, St. Germain, butterfly pea flower, lemon and champagne.

Ebb & Flow’s signature Garden Margarita | Image courtesy of Ebb & Flow

Open on Christmas Day #2: Shell Shack

1855 Dallas Parkway #100, Plano

With crab, oysters, shrimp and more, Shell Shack will fulfill all of your nautical dreams this Christmas, from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Plus, enjoy a variety of beers and wines on tap, and signature cocktails like the Hurricane Shack, made with Gosling Dark Rum, light rum, apricot brandy, passion fruit syrup, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine. Ezekiel Elliott is even known to make an appearance here!

Craving something from the sea? Shell Shack is open on Christmas Day! | Courtesy of Shell Shack

Open on Christmas Day #3: Sushi Marquee

3625 The Star Boulevard, Frisco

At this ‘80s-themed sushi lounge, guests can enjoy delicious starters, sushi, rolls and wagyu beef. Sushi Marquee is located in the heart of The Star in Frisco… a great walk after dinner!

Sushi Marquee is open on Christmas Day and ready to get into the holiday spirit with you!

Open on Christmas Day #4: The Rustic

3656 Howell St., Dallas

If you feel like making the trek to Dallas, The Rustic is only a DART ride away. Right off of Cityplace/Uptown Station, The Rustic will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Diners can enjoy homemade tamales from the kitchen, and play The Rustic’s signature “Drink the Tree” game, where players choose from an assortment of beers on The Rustic’s original beer bottle Christmas tree.

Select from various assorted beers in The Rustic’s “Drink the Tree” game | Image courtesy of The Rustic

Open on Christmas Day #5: Bowl & Barrel

8084 Park Lane, #145, Dallas

Bowlers at Bowl & Barrel can also enjoy a game of “Drink the Tree.” Plus, games of bowling and cold beers from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You just can’t beat bowling. | Courtesy of Bowl & Barrel

Still haven’t finished your Christmas shopping? Check out these local shops!

Also, these carriage rides are fun for the whole family!