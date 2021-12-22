Waited till the last minute to plan for the holidays? Can’t say we blame you. It’s been a rough past two years. Luckily, if you’re still panicking over what to cook for dinner, or what do with your friends who might be visiting, there a few local spots open on Christmas Day.
Check out some of these local favorites!
Open on Christmas Day #1: Ebb & Flow
7300 Lone Star Dr., Suite C125, Plano
Over in The Shops at Legacy, Ebb & Flow offers hearty food, like ratatouille, chicken fried chicken and more. Diners can also enjoy craft cocktails, like the Velvet Butterfly, made with Deep Ellum Vodka, Velvet Falernum, St. Germain, butterfly pea flower, lemon and champagne.
Open on Christmas Day #2: Shell Shack
1855 Dallas Parkway #100, Plano
With crab, oysters, shrimp and more, Shell Shack will fulfill all of your nautical dreams this Christmas, from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Plus, enjoy a variety of beers and wines on tap, and signature cocktails like the Hurricane Shack, made with Gosling Dark Rum, light rum, apricot brandy, passion fruit syrup, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine. Ezekiel Elliott is even known to make an appearance here!
Open on Christmas Day #3: Sushi Marquee
3625 The Star Boulevard, Frisco
At this ‘80s-themed sushi lounge, guests can enjoy delicious starters, sushi, rolls and wagyu beef. Sushi Marquee is located in the heart of The Star in Frisco… a great walk after dinner!
Open on Christmas Day #4: The Rustic
3656 Howell St., Dallas
If you feel like making the trek to Dallas, The Rustic is only a DART ride away. Right off of Cityplace/Uptown Station, The Rustic will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Diners can enjoy homemade tamales from the kitchen, and play The Rustic’s signature “Drink the Tree” game, where players choose from an assortment of beers on The Rustic’s original beer bottle Christmas tree.
Open on Christmas Day #5: Bowl & Barrel
8084 Park Lane, #145, Dallas
Bowlers at Bowl & Barrel can also enjoy a game of “Drink the Tree.” Plus, games of bowling and cold beers from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
