“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…”

Can you imagine it it? With these carriage rides Dallas hase to offer you this week, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!

If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights you want to see, or the Deerfield Christmas lights in Plano you’re craving, we’ve got you covered with these carriage rides. They’re pulled by one or two beautiful horses, complete with jingling bells and comfortable plushy seats.

These are the best carriage rides Dallas and North Texas are offering to make a new, extra-special Christmas memory with your loved ones.

Brazos Carriage is a favorite among the carriage rides Dallas offers!

Carriage Rides Dallas: Brazos Carriage

(817) 723-2322 | www.brazoscarriage.com/christmas

Brazos Carriage exclusively provides Christmas lights tours through the exquisite neighborhoods of Highland Park. For COVID-19 safety reasons you need to bring your own blankets.

All rides need to be booked online, and must be paid for in full in advance.

Need to know:

The pick up location is the Transwestern Building, 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas. Park in the parking garage in the visitors area.

The carriages hold 4-6 adults ($194.25 to reserve), and the 10 passenger carriage holds 8-10 adults ($315 to reserve). There are no exceptions with the seating limits, so choose your option carefully depending on your party size!

Arrive a few minutes before your scheduled time. The rides are 1 hour long – there is a 15 minute break between each for the horses to get a drink and catch a breather.

Whitehaven offers some of the best carriage rides Dallas has to offer.

Carriage Rides Dallas: Whitehaven

(940) 597-3057 | highlandparkcarriagetours.com/christmas-tours

These classy carriages from Whitehaven are for an oh-so special occasion! Whether it’s to spruce up your family tradition this year, to follow a romantic dinner date, or even to pop the question (Whitehaven has specific routes in mind for proposals!) these limo and vis-a-vis carriages will make for a magical experience.

Book online, or get a gift card!

Need to know:

The pick up location is at 4200 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas. Check in at the breezeway, between Merit Coffee and Jos. A Banks.

The Elegant Limo Carriage with all-around seating is the most popular VIP carriage, seating up to 12 adults and 2 lap children ($315-625) The Classic Luxury Limo Carriages seat 9 adults and 2 lap children ($255-$500) or 6 adults and 2 lap children ($235-$485), and the Vis-A-Vis Carriage seats up to 6 adults and one lap child ($225-$465).

Be aware that there are no refunds issued within 20 days of a scheduled ride. They will work with you if you are needing to cancel last-minute due to illness.

Bring your own blankets, snacks, drinks with lids, and holiday spirit for these 50-60 minute rides!

Horse-drawn carriages at the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano | Photo by Paul Waby

Carriage Rides Dallas: Northstar Carriage

(214) 441-9996 | dfwcarriages.com/christmas

Northstar Carriage services not only Highland Park, but also Deerfield in Plano! This is the premier choice for folks who aren’t quite feeling up to traversing Dallas for Highland Park. Deerfield is just as incredible, in our humble opinions over here at Local Profile.

Read more about carriages in Deerfield and how the Deerfield tradition began, how it endures to this day and more tips to make the most out of the Deerfield experience.

Reserve online while you can!

Need to know:

The Princess Carriage ($195) is a beautiful white Cinderella-style carriage, perfect for a true “Cinderella Experience” The Original Party Wagon ($210) seats 8-10 passengers, and is pulled by a large draft horse. The Parade Wagon ($310) is the biggest wagon, seating 18-20 passengers. A great option for accommodating multiple families or corporate parties!

The carriages leave from Citizens Church at 4501 Legacy Dr., Plano.

Rides are 50-55 min long which allows the horses to rest/water in between. This also allows for pictures at the beginning and the end of the ride if you so choose.

They do take walk ups, if you happen to be walking through the neighborhood and are lucky! But don’t count on this: they are subject to availability and most rides are by reservation. Seldom is a walk up available early in the evening.

