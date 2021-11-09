The Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano has to be Plano’s most popular Christmas event. But if you’ve ever tried to traverse the traffic that comes with this magic holiday event, you know that “by car” is not the best way to enjoy Deerfield Plano.

Nope. The best way to enjoy the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano is by horse-drawn carriage.

Snuggle down under a blanket, share a cup of hot cocoa, marvel at the Christmas lights and let someone else worry about jostling through the traffic.

But here’s the catch: they book up early. In fact, if you’re reading this and you haven’t already booked, you’re already behind the curve. So, if you want to enjoy Deerfield Plano on a horse-drawn carriage ride, you need to get pro-active and book your ride now.

Horse-drawn Carriages through the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano

Horse-drawn carriages are ran by Northstar Carriages and are available to book at dfwcarriages.com

Here’s a quick rundown of your options:

The Open Carriage – $165

For 4-6 passengers.

The Princess – $195

For 4-6 passangers. The Princess Carriage is a beautiful white Cinderella-style carriage, perfect for a true “Cinderella Experience”.

The Original Party Wagon – $210

For 8-10 passangers. This wagonette is recommended for larger family groups and is a wooden wheeled and pulled by a large draft horse.

The Wagonette – $275

For up to 12 passengers.

The Parade Wagon – $310

For 18-20 passangers. This large wagon is a great option for accomodating multiple families and is also fun for corporate parties! The Parade Wagons are pulled by a pair of draft horses.

All carriages and wagons come with Christmas music and guests are allowed to bring their own drinks along for the ride (lids are strongly recommended).

Carriages are available to book from November 26 through to December 30 with time slots available from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Horse-drawn carriage rides take 50–55 minutes.

Horse-drawn carriages at the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano | Photo by Paul Waby

About Deerfield Plano

No neighborhood embraces over-the-top holiday lighting displays like northwest Plano’s Deerfield neighborhood. This community of over 700 homes comes alive with millions of lights and decorations each season.

It all started years ago when Deerfield was being built, among undeveloped fields in an area some considered too far north. To get people interested, the builders offered homeowners big cash prizes ($5,000 for first place!) to decorate their homes for the holidays. Things got serious; besides stringing millions of lights, people covered their lawns in cotton to look like snow, put animated figures on display (including fake animated figures made out of actual people!), and handed out Christmas candy to draw people in. The competition continued even after the contest was retired, creating a tradition that endures to this day.

Where: The Deerfield neighborhood, located in northwest Plano between Preston Road and Coit Road.

When: December 1–30, 7–11 p.m.; closed Christmas Day. These are the official opening days/times, in the past we’ve found that lights go up around Thanksgiving and can be enjoyed as early as November 26.

Driving tips: Enter from Legacy Drive on Colonnade Drive or Archgate Drive, noting one-way and restricted-turn signs along Old Pond Drive and Hallmark Drive. RED and BLUE routes are suggested main thoroughfares; be sure to visit side streets and cul-de-sacs along these routes. Use Quincy Lane or Legacy Drive to connect both routes. Watch all signs and drive carefully.

Visiting the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano, use this map to go with the flow.

Walking tips: If you decide to walk the neighborhood, please park north of the Clubhouse on a less busy street.

Be advised: there are no public restrooms. These are people’s houses, so use the restroom before you visit.