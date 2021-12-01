Are you looking for the best neighborhood Christmas lights in DFW? Well, buckle up the family and hit the road: These festive districts and stand-out residences are legendary for over-the-top holiday decorations. We broke down our favorites by city (and added some travel tips from Christmas past).
– Christmas Lights in PLANO TX-
Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano
From tasteful blue and silver lights to giant snow globes and Santa dancing on the roof, most of the homes in this community get into the holiday spirit (pretty sure Jenkins Street can be seen from space). Of course, the elaborate displays make the neighborhood quite popular: To avoid long lines of cars, try starting at the back of the district off Quincy at multiple entrances: Bettye Haun Drive, Ivanhoe and Tweedsgate.
Where: Deerfield neighborhood, Plano
When: December 1 through 30. Most homes turn their lights on at dark until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.
Get more detailed driving directions and pro-tips for visiting Deerfield Plano here.
Brookshire Drive Holiday Lights Extravaganza
The Brookshire Drive Holiday Lights extravaganza has been delighting Christmas-light lovers since 1998. An estimated 30,000 lights and 20 flood lights illuminate the star-studded displays including the cast of the Wizard of Oz, Luke and Leia from Star Wars and an always excited Olaf from Frozen.
Where: 3601 Brookshire Drive, Plano
When: December 6 to 25, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Holiday Lights at Independence and Biscayne Drive
These neighboring homes light up the block with colored lights that twinkle from the treetops down to the snow-covered lawn-turned-ice rink where Snoopy and the Peanuts crew hang out. Two model trains with toys from Santa chug around railroad tracks and expect some familiar faces from America’s favorite street: Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo. Best to explore by foot.
Where: Biscayne Drive off of Independence Parkway in Plano
When: December 6 to January 12, 6 to 10 p.m. weekdays, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Price: Free, donations for Minnies Food Pantry have been welcomed in the past.
Synchronized Light Show at 2709 Westridge Drive
Over at 2709 Westridge Drive in Plano, just a two-minute drive south of Biscayne Drive. Look for the giant inflatable Scrooge atop a red bag of gifts. There’s a sign in front of the house that says to tune in to radio station 89.1. Park up and enjoy the synchronized light show featuring more than 50,000 LED lights.
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Keep the fun going … Continue east along Westridge Drive and as you reach the junction of Westridge and Custer. The entire street is known to get in on the festivities and it’s an ideal spot to park and walk around.
Good to know: The Christmas lights at Brookshire Drive, Biscayne Drive and Westridge Drive are all in the same area of Plano. If you’re going to visit one, it’s a good plan to take them all in in the same night. AND, if you’re wanting even more lights, Lights on the Farm at the Heritage Farmstead Museum is in this area too.
905 Whitney Court, Plano
This is a one-home display that makes for a fun drive-by if you’re in the area. Don’t miss the giant Christmas rubber ducky and the helicopter piloted by penguins perched on the roof! In 2020, the display was ready the first weekend in December.
Where: 905 Whitney Court, Plano
– Christmas Lights in FRISCO TX-
6942 Walnut Street, Frisco
Find a spot to park when you see an inflatable farm of characters—snowman, Santa, a yeti—to the right. Meanwhile at the house on the left you’ll find an enchanting collection of hundreds of miniature houses that decorate the entire front entrance of the house. Take your time to admire and enjoy the display and then admirers are welcome to walk through a glittering tunnel of lights and into the front garden where more Christmas lights and a traditional nativity scene await.
Where: 6942 Walnut Street, Frisco (close to downtown Frisco)
When: December 1 through the holidays.
The Burkman Holiday Home
The Burkman home is known for their impressive homage to holiday cheer. Highlights over the past 20 years include a life-sized gingerbread house with a smoking chimney; garage-turned-miniature Christmas village; and more than 25,000 lights on the facade. Among the cast of penguins, reindeer and polar bears is a gigantic Santa overseeing the operation. Via the Facebook page for the Burkman Holiday Home of Frisco, the house may be a contender for The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC.
Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco
When: December 1 through the holidays.
Before or after visiting the Burkman Holiday House, there’s a few other homes that decorate nicely with fun Christmas lights and are worth a drive-by:
- 5913 Myrtle Lane, Frisco
Tiny white lights cover the entire house with large snowman and Santa inflatables on the lawn
- 12365 Flamingo Court, Frisco
Delicate snowflakes glow from the trees and a smiling lion illuminates the lawn.
– Best Christmas Lights in MCKINNEY TX-
The Christmas Lights at Tucker Hill
The Tucker Hill neighborhood in McKinney is transformed into a sophisticated winter wonderland, and they take decorating seriously: Neighbors compete for the title of “Best Holiday Décor;” past winners brought the holiday cheer with North Pole signage; large candy canes and lollipops; and a flawless Christmas tree so tall Boban Marjanovic would struggle with the star. The community also awards a “Best Daytime” award, so it’s worth a drive before dark. Trees throughout the neighborhood boast white twinkling lights, and the same style of lights outline gorgeous two-story homes with wreaths and red ribbon on almost every doorstep.
Where: The Tucker Hill neighborhood in McKinney, 2100 State Blvd
When: December 1 to January 1 starting at 6 p.m.
– Best Christmas Lights in PROSPER TX-
When it comes to Christmas lights, we’d consider Prosper as up-and-coming. In recent past years, we haven’t found anything that holds a candle to Deerfield Plano, for example. However, there’s two things to know about and they are:
Prosper Tunnel of Lights
In the Whitley Place neighborhood of Prosper, along Beechwood Drive, the entire street features a literal tunnel of lights that leads all the way up and around the cul-de-sac.
Established in 2018 by the Judd family, this holiday lights experience has become a favorite tradition in Prosper!
Where: Whitley Place Neighborhood in Prosper, Texas: Beechwood Drive
When: December
– Holiday Lights in Parker TX-
Browne Family Holiday Light Show
The Browne Family Holiday Lights Show at Dublin Park Estates in Parker is an elaborate coordinated light display featuring Christmas classics as well as some more unusual holiday songs and some fun songs that have nothing to do with Christmas at all. The video below is of “Happy” By Pharrel Williams.
Where: 2701 Dublin Park Drive, Parker TX
Take note: The Browne Family Holiday Light Show is an official drop-off location for Toys for Tots. If you can afford to do so, please consider taking a donation.
Find out more at brownefamholidayshow.com
Light the Night! Prosper Decorating Contest
Oragnized by the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department, Prosper’s annual Light the Night contest challenges all Prosper homes and residences to decorate for Christmas. All homes and businesses in the city of Prosper are eligible to enter and judging takes place on December 5.
Where: Prosper, TX
When: Judging takes place on December 5
Register to enter here.
– Christmas Lights in ARLINGTON –
For those who can’t get enough of local Christmas light displays, a visit to Lights of Interlochen is worth the drive. Every year, homes in the Interlochen neighborhood deck the halls with the most extraordinary and elaborate Christmas lights. Similar to the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano, traffic is often bumper-to-bumper through the neighborhood so plan your visit accordingly.
Where: Interlochen neighborhood, 2001 Westwood Dr. (more than 200 neighbors). Entrance at intersection of West Randol Mill Road and Westwood Dr.
Find out more: lakeinterlochentx.com/christmas-lights/
When: Mid-December–12/25/21, from 7 p.m.
– Best Christmas Lights in Dallas –
Christmas Lights in Highland Park
Where: Start your tour at Armstrong and Preston. Take note that the neighborhood is approximately 20 blocks long. The lights on Beverly are a must see.
When: Thanksgiving through Christmas
What to know:
- Book a carriage ride for the best experience. Here are two options.
- Brazos Carriages
- Pickup: Transwestern Building, 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd.
- Park in the parking garage in the visitor’s area.
- Variety and sizes of carriages. Book online at brazoscarriage.com
- Highland Park Carriages
- Pick up at 4200 Oak Lawn Ave, Highland Park
- Load in front of the shops in front of the breezeway next to Meritt Coffee
- Variety of carriages and sizes. Book online at highlandparkcarriages.com
- Brazos Carriages
Christmas Lights at Lake Highlands
The Christmas Lights at Lake Highlands is a coordinated “12 Days of Christmas” display along one street, Timberhollow Circle.
Where: Timberhollow Circle, Dallas
When: Holidays
