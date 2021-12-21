It happens to somebody every single year. If that somebody is you, and the year is this one, know that you are not alone and you will find that perfect gift! (Even as the clock ticks faster to Christmas)

That’s why we’ve pulled together this ultimate list of our top picks for last minute Christmas gifts if you’re looking to to stick to local shops in North Texas while you’re at it.

Happy shopping!

Local shops for last minute Christmas gifts in Plano

Frontgate

7700 Windrose Ave. g190, Plano

Know someone with an eye for design? Grab a little something from the furniture decor gem of Legacy West, Frontgate. The brand’s flagship store is decked out in goodies and decor of all festive manner, and for those who need a little extra style help, free design service appointments are available in-store with a dedicated team of design experts that will do the work for you.

The Feathered Nest

1018 E 15th St, Plano

One of the best local shops in Plano, The Feathered Nest.

Voted Best Gift Shop of Plano two years in a row, this charming boutique carries whimsical and wrought home decor perfect for any home. The Feathered Nest is the perfect spot that provides authentic heirlooms for every home.

Wooden Spoon – Scandinavian Food and Gifts

1617 K. Avenue, Plano

One of the best local shops in Plano, Wooden Spoon.

Down the road from Downtown Plano, Wooden Spoon features European imports such as cookies, cheeses, candy, and housewares. Walk around the two story house and peruse Viking helmets, Swedish love knots, Danish candle holders, Norwegian chocolates, and much, much more.

Holidaze + Gifts

3400 Preston Rd #200, Plano

One of the best local shops in Plano, Holidaze + Gifts.

Have a Christmas obsessed person in need of a gift? Swing by Holidaze for Christmas and holiday themed decor, an extensive selection of jewelry (including Kendra Scott), candles, baby and pet gifts, jarred goods, and cocktail mixers.

Read Between the Lines

7500 Windrose Avenue, Suite B160, Plano

One of the best local shops in Plano, Read Between The Lines.

Need stationery, gift wrap, or hand poured candles? Stop by Read Between the Lines at Legacy West. They have the perfect seasonal, birthday, and special event cards, plus the staff are extremely helpful and friendly.

Lylas’ Clothing and More

1024 E. 15th St. in Plano

One of the best local shops in Plano, Lyla’s Clothing and More.

Named after grandmothers Lydia and Laura, Lyla’s Clothing & More is the perfect stop for girly gifts! Tumblers, jewelry, cards, bathroom accessories, clever home decor, and the latest fashion for ladies. They even have two lines of interior paint in the most gorgeous and trending colors! Stop into their Downtown Plano storefront, or shop on their website!

Neighborhood Goods

7300 Windrose Ave. Suite a130, Plano

One of the best local shops in Plano, Neighborhood Goods.

In the Legacy West shopping district, you’ll find a new concept department store. With three locations in New York City, Austin, and Dallas, Neighborhood Goods’ mission is to bring a new kind of big store experience to shoppers. Several vendors without brick-and-mortar stores rent sections of the store to sell their wares, which include high quality clothing, books, home decor, skincare, health food, and housewares. They even offer a gift wrapping service! Neighborhood Goods also feature a small eatery inside, called Prim and Proper, that offers coffee, cocktails, and food.

Just in time for last minute holiday shopping, Neighborhood Goods launched some chic holiday gift sets with Flamingo Estate for anyone needing a classy if last-minute gift.

NG Exclusive Pantry Gift Set ($64.00) – An Extra Virgin Olive Oil blend of Arbequina, Arbosana, Koroneiki olives, and with a Blackberry Vinegar fermented from brambles of wild-growing organic triple crown and Chester blackberries.

– An Extra Virgin Olive Oil blend of Arbequina, Arbosana, Koroneiki olives, and with a Blackberry Vinegar fermented from brambles of wild-growing organic triple crown and Chester blackberries. NG Exclusive Bath Gift Set ($58.00) – Features a Natural Body Wash with clary sage, blue eucalyptus and St. John’s wort, along with a Native Botanical Hand Soap with a combination of sage, ylang ylang, tulsi, desert yarrow and blue chamomile.

Features a Natural Body Wash with clary sage, blue eucalyptus and St. John’s wort, along with a Native Botanical Hand Soap with a combination of sage, ylang ylang, tulsi, desert yarrow and blue chamomile. NG Exclusive Honey Gift Set ($173.00) – Featuring Moon Harvest Saffron Honey, Biointensive Native Wildflower Honey and Biointensive Morita Chile Honey, this is the ultimate gift for the foodie and/or tea drinker in your life.

Bricks and Minifigs

7224 Independence Pkwy, Suite 332, Plano

One of the best local shops in Plano, Bricks and Minifigs.

LEGOs are the quintessential Christmas gift for all ages. Whether you’re adding to a collector’s hoard, gifting to a Star Wars fan, or feeding a Frozen obsession, Bricks and Minifigs has your buildable plastic brick gifting needs covered. Grab a set to put together Christmas morning, or build yourself as a LEGO Minifigure!

Paper Source

1900 Preston Road, Suite #211, Plano

One of the best shopping spots in Plano, Paper Source.

You won’t find a larger selection of craft paper, journals, wedding invitations, gift wrap, wax and seals, and personalized paper goods than at Paper Source. Started in 1983 in Chicago, Paper Source’s mission is to provide handcrafted and sustainable paper goods and gifts though their brick-and-mortar stores and extensive website.

Madness Games & Comics

3000 Custer Road – Suite 310 – Plano, TX 75075

One of the best local shops in Plano, Madness Games & Comics.

Have someone in your life obsessed with tabletop role play, board games, or just someone who’s really into movies and books? Madness is the place to grab board games, collectibles, dice, cards, and a large selection of posters, trade paperbacks, Funko Pop! characters, and superhero figurines. Madness offers new and vintage wares for all ages.

Need Dungeons & Dragons character sheets? Check. Need Magic The Gathering cards? Yep. Need some superhero Funko Pop! figurines to spruce up your collection? That’s here too.

They’re offering a buy 2, get 1 free deal right now so visit the store in person or online!

Sweet Home Bath and Body

1610 J Avenue, Plano

One of the best local shops in Plano, Sweet Home Bath and Body.

Have a loved one in need of pampering? Sweet Home Bath and Body has enough handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, coconut wax candles, beeswax lip balm, scrubs, and salts to fill several stockings! They also offer soap, candle, and bath bomb making classes for parties and private events.

Local shops for last minute Christmas gifts in McKinney

Habitat Plants + Coffee

214 N Kentucky Street, Suite A, McKinney

Habitat Plants + Coffee is one of the best shops in McKinney for the green thumb in your life! | Courtesy of Habitat Plants + Coffee

Everyone has at least one green-thumbed and plant obsessed person in their life, so Habitat Plants is a gift list necessity. This shop boasts more than just a large selection of home plants: they also carry plant accessories, watering cans, propagation stations, pots, macrame hangers, gift cards, coasters, and t-shirts.

While you’re there, order their seasonal latte (hot or iced, it’s delicious either way) and grab a bag of Landline espresso beans from their featured roaster, Viewfinder Coffee. Karina (the owner) and her staff are highly knowledgeable about plants and will be more than happy to send you home with a new leafy friend! This fresh new spot is one of the best shops in McKinney.

Fair and Square Imports

219 E Louisiana Street, McKinney

Fair and Square is one of the best shops in McKinney! We hear they have alpacas. | Courtesy of Fair and Square Imports

Fair and Square features fair trade and ethically handmade products from over forty countries. Their mission is to break cycles of poverty for vulnerable families and to empower people from many walks of life.

Fair and Square offers goods from farmers, artisans, non-profits, and co-ops, including home decor, jewelry, coffee, ornaments, apparel, and toys. Pet an alpaca figurine from Peru made of real wool; smell loose leaf tea from Ethiopia; or listen to a wooden wind chime from Indonesia. This is the perfect place to find a unique gift!

White Rock Soap Gallery

214 N Kentucky Street, Suite B, McKinney

The package sets at White Rock Soap Gallery are great for men and women, ranging from $15 to $35.

One of four locations in Dallas Fort-Worth, the McKinney location of White Rock Soap Gallery offers a large selection of handcrafted candles, body care, and bath products. WRSG not only carries their own local brand, but features over thirty Texas small businesses, including Eight Soap Co., Susan’s Soap & More, Sasha’s, Whipped Up Wonderful, and many more. This is one of the best shops in McKinney for self care and spa needs!

Their best selling products are their salve, lip balms, vegan soaps, and soy candles. They also offer a $15 box that you can fill with lip balm, bath salts, votive candles, and one of their bestselling vegan soaps! Just walking by their open door is a delight to the nose, as they always have one of their candles wafting down Kentucky Street. Stop by, and don’t hesitate to ask for recommendations from the employees, as they all use many of the products.

Red Zeppelin Records

206 E Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX

Calling all music-lovers! Red Zeppelin Records is the place to go for the best of new and vintage vinyl in McKinney. | Courtesy of Red Zeppelin Records

Have a music lover in your life? Red Zeppelin carries vinyl, CDs, and cassettes, as well as patches, hats, magnets, and other branded merch. They sell used and new vinyl in rock, pop, soundtrack, punk, R&B, country, hip-hop, and a selection of local artists. Don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations from whoever is manning the counter; and after you’re done, run around the counter to visit their sister shop, the Groovy Coop!

The Groovy Coop

109 S Tennessee St, McKinney

There’s no better spot for the retro soul in your life than the Groovy Coop! Vintage clothes and home goods, nostalgic knicknacks, wacky witchy-themed trinkets, and local products abound in this tie-dye dream of a shop. You’ll find something for almost anyone in this blend of old, new and beyond.

Mom and Popcorn

215 E Louisiana Street, McKinney

It doesn’t get sweeter than a goody-bag from Mom and Popcorn. | Courtesy of Mom and Popcorn in McKinney

Those with a sweet tooth would be remiss to not stop into Mom and Popcorn, a locally owned sweet shop boasting over fifty varieties of the popped treat and dozens of different candies, fudge, and old fashioned drinks. This favorite is one of the best shops in McKinney to stop inside and linger for a while. Buy candy by the bag, and order their specialty popcorn for your loved ones this year!

Ettienne Market

115 W Louisiana Street, McKinney

We’re obsessed with the home goods from Ettienne Market. Definitely one of the best shops in McKinney for the aesthetically-attuned person in your life. | Courtesy of Ettienne Market

One of the best shops in McKinney if it’s aesthetically pleasing home goods you’re after! Started by Coryanne Etienne in 2015, Etienne Market offers a selection of kitchen wares, spices, cocktail mixers, and women’s clothes. Coryanne is a nationally recognized food and living expert passionate about sustainable and conscious shopping, which is reflected in her store’s products. Voted Best of Dallas 2021, Ettienne Market is a must stop for your holiday lists.

Spice and Tea Merchants

110 S Tennessee Street, McKinney

Oil, spices, herbs, tea… we can almost smell this picture. Great stocking stuffers for the kitchen master in your life! | Courtesy of Spice and Tea Merchants

The largest selection of handcrafted teas and spices can be found at Spice and Tea Merchants McKinney. Taste sugared honey, smell loose leaf tea, and sample a premium selection of cooking oils. This shop is one of the best shops in McKinney for cooks just starting out, or to give a seasoned cook some fresh inspiration.

Adding to the aromatic roster of smell-goods and taste-goods, Spice and Tea Merchants of McKinney has added savory pecans and pecan-flavored coffee to the pool of gift ideas.

Last minute Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life? Grab one of these treats and you’re golden.

Personalized Touch

351 B Louisiana Street, McKinney

Make your gifts personal with a flair! | Courtesy of Personalized Touch

Tumblers, t-shirts, mugs, name tags, signs, cards… these are only a few things that the team at Personalized Touch can make. Using sublimation, embroidery, and vinyl printing, Personalized Touch can spruce up hundreds of items with names, businesses, logos, or any message you want! Order by messaging them on Facebook, shopping their Etsy page, or going in their Louisiana Street storefront for a consultation.

Local shops for last minute Christmas gifts in Frisco

Flea Style

6765 Winning Dr Ste 830, Frisco

Flea Style will offer shoppers all sorts of vintage-style goodies if they’re shopping in Frisco TX | Image courtesy of Flea Style

Founded in 2009 by former lifestyle editor Brittany Cobb, Flea Style offers a premium selection of goods provided by more than 80 vendors. Their vintage, handmade, and unique wares have been featured on several publications such as D Magazine, the Dallas Morning News, WFAA, and NBC, as well as appearances with Vogue and CW. If you spend $25, they’ll wrap your gift for free!

Flea Style also features an eatery called Heirloom Haul with a menu inspired by the antique flea market tea rooms Cobb visited as a child. You can reserve the space for your next birthday, brunch, or holiday party!

Frisco Mercantile

8980 Preston Rd, Frisco

Shopping in Frisco TX? You have to check out Frisco Mercantile!

Host to over 250 vendors, Frisco Mercantile is a must stop for gift shopping. Here, you can find a menagerie of items from clothing to kitchen wares to soaps to vinyl. With a flea or farmers market feel, this place will surely be a shopping list favorite!

Tumbleweed TexStyles

7511 Main St., Suite A120, Frisco

Ever walk by someone wearing a blue shirt with the shape of Texas filled out with city names on it? Or maybe a yellow one with “Texas Chica” in the Topo Chico font? If you’re a native Texan, you would probably recognize several designs from the extremely popular Tumbleweed TexStyles brand. Started by two teachers in Frisco, what began as a small passion project has turned into collaborations with nationally known brands such as Whataburger and Dr. Pepper and a Downtown Frisco brick-and-mortar store.

Paper Affair

6959 Lebanon Rd Space 116, Frisco

Need custom vinyl or embroidery work done? Paper Affair has you covered. Their most popular items are their personalized wooden cutting boards and glassware. Customize your board with family names, sweet kitchen-y phrases, and even pick out the size, finish, and optional handle options for these beautiful boards! You can find their Frisco location in the Shops of Starwood.

Cute Crush

9292 Warren Pkwy, Suite 220, Frisco

This place seriously is the cutest that shopping in Frisco TX has to offer.

Is there a person on your list obsessed with Korean and Japanese culture, goods, and arts? Cute Crush has imported goods, stationery, plush, and accessories. They even have Pokémon collectors cards and officially licensed k-pop merchandise! Check out their lineup today.

Heart’s Desire

4760 Preston Rd Ste 200, Frisco

With over 4,000 products and nearly 100 vendors, Hearts Desire has tons of options for your gifting needs this year. Their most popular products are their dishes, platters, silverware, and other kitchen and dining essentials. For over twenty-five years, Hearts Desire has been serving their customers and their community. (They also offer complimentary gift wrap!)

Frisco Craft Studio

15222 King Rd #702, Frisco

Need a personalized gift for that special someone? Frisco Craft Studio can help! They use vinyl, sublimation, and laser printing to make quality products such as stickers, shirts, tier trays, and much more. Gift a housewarming Zip Code ornament or snag an initialized baking pan! Swing by their store on King Road.

Summer Moon Coffee

6943 Main St, Frisco

If you’re walking in the Rail District of Frisco, chances are you’ve peered into the window of a very popular coffee shop: Summer Moon Coffee. Lucky for northern DFW citizens, this beloved Austin establishment has three locations, and one of them is in downtown Frisco.

While you’re waiting for your wood-fired coffee concoction, peruse their selection of t-shirts, candles, hats, stickers, mugs, glasses, and other merch that your coffee obsessed friends would love.

They also carry bags of their very popular roast, as well as bottles of Moon Milk, their secret recipe ingredient they use to make their drinks.

Blue Door Boutique

4000 Legacy Drive, Frisco

This little boutique has a little bit of everything if it’s clothing you’re looking for. Whatever the style it is you’re shopping for (or trying to figure out!) the ladies at the Blue Door Boutique are ready to help and offer their insight.

Other local shops in North Texas for last minute Christmas gifts

Odin Leather Goods + Provisions

5768 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony

While traipsing around Grandscape in the Colony, you’ll notice a leather goods shop. Step into Odin Leather Goods + Provisions and smell the handcrafted, specially made wallets, bags, belts, luggage tags, key chains, and much more. Besides their handmade goods, they also curate a selection of American wares such as cocktail mixers, men’s body care, shave soaps, and perfumes.

The Frocksy

510 Main St, Garland

The Frocksy is one of the quirkiest, cutest, most delightful vintage shops you’ll find in North Texas! And it’s not “scrounge in your grandmother’s attic for musty stuff you’d never dream of wearing” vintage. This is the good stuff. Owned and operated by Trayc Claybrook, Frocksy specializes in stylish, artfully curated vintage dresses, separates, hats, and jewelry. So much jewelry! This is the perfect spot to grab a little stylish something for the old soul in your life.

Hollywood Feed

1350 N. Preston Rd., Suite 50, Prosper

Can’t forget the furry family members! Head to Hollywood Feed for squeaky toys, cat toys, rope toys, bully sticks, premium dog and cat food, collars, bandannas, and more! This is the one place you’ll ever need to spoil your dog, cat, or human friend who loves their animals.

Also, stop by any of Hollywood Feed’s store locations to donate to one of their Angel Trees this season, which are benefitting local rescues in the area.