Everyone knows that everything is bigger in Texas and that certainly stands for Christmas lights and holiday events. Whether you’re looking for a drive-through holiday lights experience or a fully-immersive Christmas festival with lights, hot cocoa and ice-skating, DFW has it all. In fact, some of the best Christmas lights options can be found right here in Collin County – in Plano and Frisco.

Let’s make this holiday season the best ever. Take advantage of all the amazing holiday events and places to see Christmas lights with this handy guide!

Christmas Lights – Quick Reference

Use this list as a quick reference of holiday lights options in DFW.

Lights at the Farm – Plano

Walk-through holiday light display at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Christmas Lights at Deerfield – Plano

One of the best neighborhood Christmas lights displays in DFW. Walk or drive-thru, you can also visit with a horse-drawn carriage.

Independence & Biscayne Drive – Plano

Small (2-3 houses) neighborhood holiday lights display that wows every year.

Christmas in the Square – Frisco

Frisco Square is transformed for the season with thousands of lights and a choeographed light show.

Radiance! featuring Frozen – Frisco

Drive-thru 1.5 mile-long holiday light spectacular of over 3 million top-of-the-line RGB lights and a winter carnival with bumper cars on ice, snow ball toss and a ferris wheel. Take note that the drive-thru portion is not in your our car, you park your care and ride-through in a theme park-style vehicle ride.

The Burkman Holiday House – Frisco

3809 Hazelhurst Drive is the best neighborhood holiday light display. So good they will featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC, the season premier airs November 28.

Magic of Lights – Little Elm

Drive-thru Christmas light display at Little Elm Park.

Enchant Christmas – Dallas

Enchant has Christmas lights, a Christmas carnival, ice-skating and more. This is the winter wonderland you’ve been dreaming of.

Holidays at the Arboretum – Dallas

Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to live with animated gazebos plus the Christmas village featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid.

Dallas Zoo Lights

This drive-thru holiday lights adventure is a great option for the kids with over 1 million twinkling lights and lots of glowing animals to spot.

Vitruvian Lights

With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. This is a self-guided walk-through experience.

Grand Prairie Lights

A drive-through holiday lights display along a 2-mile circuit featuring over 5 million lights. This display is know as one of the best places to see Christmas lights in DFW.

Holiday in the Park

Six Flags in Arlington gets into the spirit with a giant Christmas tree and a nightly tree lighting ceremony as well as lots of lights and even a Holly Jolly Parade.

Lights at Interlochen (Arlington)

A massive neighbordhood Christmas lights display similar to Deerfield Plano. Plan for heavy traffic through the neighborhood.

Gift of Lights

Drive-through holiday light display with millions of lights along a 2-mile trail at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ho ho holidays at the Stockyards in Fort Worth

Expect holiday lights, a 30-ft tree, santa, strolling carolers and even rodeo competitions at the Cowtown Coliseum, Friday and Saturday nights.

Grapevine Christmas Spectacular

The “Christmas Capital of Texas” has 40 days of Christmas events and millions of lights.

Lonestar Christmas Featuring Elf

There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure which puts you in the midst of the action to save Buddy the Elf!

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – PLANO

LIGHTS AT THE FARM

November 26 – December 26, weekends only, 6-10 p.m.

(Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Lights on the Farm at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano features over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. Visitors begin their scenic stroll on Candycane lane, a 1/4 mile trail bordered by trees lit with thousands of lights and animated displays. Santa will be located in his farmshop and guests can write Santa a letter while they wait to take their own photo with the jolly old elf. Poncho’s pasture will also feature elaborate displays, including a twenty foot tall Christmas tree. Guests can sit a spell and enjoy a s’more before they conclude their visit through an illuminated tunnel of lights which includes music and animated light displays.

Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano | Tickets here.

Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano is one of the best places in DFW to enjoy neighborhood holiday lights | Photo by Paul Waby.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AT DEERFIELD PLANO

December 1 – 31, 7pm-10pm on weekdays; 7pm-11pm on weekends

Year after year, the residents of the Deerfield neighborhood deck the halls, and the competition grows more diverse and creative. Deerfield remains the standard in Plano for neighborhood light displays. Around 75 percent of Deerfield residents participate.

Naturally, Deerfield evenings are incredibly busy.

Deerfield Plano, Texas | Visitors guide to the Christmas lights at Deerfield Plano

INDEPENDENCE & BISCAYNE DRIVE

This street, off of Independence Parkway, features three houses that collaborate for a seamless experience full of holiday characters, trains, and even a couple of wild cards. Keep an eye peeled for a horse and carriage and a pair of sloths.

Marveling at the display is free, but donations are accepted and appreciated. All donations go to Minnies Food Pantry. They accept money and canned goods.

It’s easiest to tour this display on foot so park your car a few houses down and walk over.

Indepence & Biscayne Drive, Plano TX

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – FRISCO & LITTLE ELM

CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE

November 27 – January 4, 6 – 10 p.m. daily

Frisco presents a huge, choreographed light and music show at the square. This show is free to the public. Visitors can tune in to 107.3 FM on the radio in their vehicles, or listen to the music piped through speakers as they take a walk through the Square.

The show has over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 10 miles of wiring, and 8 miles of extension cords. They also offer ice skating and a toy drive with Operation Once in a Lifetime (OOIAL). This year is going to be greater than ever before.

8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco | friscosquare.com/cits-overview

RADIANCE! Featuing FROZEN IN FRISCO

November 18 through January 1

The holiday extravaganza Radiance! is back with the latest and greatest RBG lighting that creates more than 3 million hues of light. Just park the car and enjoy a hot chocolate on board a theme park-style vehicle ride which’ll cruise you past the display of over 3 million lights. While you’re there, check out the new Frozen in Frisco outdoor winter carnival for games like the snowball toss (actual snow!) and rides including a 108-foot Ferris wheel and bumper cars on ice.

Also cool: One ticket gives you access to both Radiance! and the winter carnival.

Price: $30

Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco | radiancechristmas.com

The Burkman Holiday House in Frisco is one of the best individual Christmas light displays you’ll find in DFW!

THE BURKMAN HOLIDAY HOUSE

Once Christmas hits, 3809 Hazelhurst, known as the Burkman Holiday House becomes the most famous house in Frisco. The owners of this house are known for their spectacular style: over 25,000 lights, a giant Santa, a gingerbread house, polar bears, reindeer, penguins, and even a llama or two.

The best part is their signature miniature Christmas village, North Pole Toy Company. Built in the garage, this village has a custom window installed so it’s easy for visitors to see.

We highly recommend you find a place to park and get out of your car to explore this one. There is a lot to see that you cannot appreciate from a car window.

3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

November 20 – January 2, 6-9 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Magic of Lights is a holiday drive-thru light display located at Little Elm Park in Little Elm, Texas. Magic of Lights includes a 200-foot light tunnel and over 40 scenes of holiday lights displays spread over a 1-2 Mile course.

701 W. Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm | magicoflights.com

Enchant Christmas Dallas is one of the best places to see Christmas Lights in DFW

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – DALLAS

ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

November 26 – January 2, 2022

With a breathtaking Ice Skating Trail, a Christmas market and eatery, a play place for the little ones, and the World’s Most Magical Christmas Light Maze, you better believe this is gonna be Christmas like never before.

Fair Park at 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas | enchantchristmas.com

HOLIDAY AT THE ARBORETUM

November 10 – Decemeber 31

There’s no Christmas in DFW without Holiday at the Arboretum. Inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket, The Christmas Village is made of charming shops and façades representing a quaint European hamlet. There’s also the famous 12 Days of Christmas display, a series of 12 elaborate gazebos illustrating the 12 days of Christmas with beautiful birds and mannequins.

New in 2020 and back for 2021 is a handcrafted authentic German-built Christmas pyramid, which measures 23-feet-tall, decorated with hand-carved elements, lighting and character movement on every level. Timed tickets are required.

8525 Garland Rd., Dallas| 214.515.6615 | dallasarboretum.org

DALLAS ZOO LIGHTS

November 19 through January 2, 6–9:30pm

This annual holiday light display and special Christmas event features one million lights, including 3-D lighted sculptures and animal lanterns. Enjoy this dazzling Christmas lights display from your car – Dallas Zoo Lights is a drive-through experience.

Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway | dallaszoo.com/zoolights/

Vitruvian Lights at Vitruvian Park in Addison is one of the most magical Christmas Light displays in DFW

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – ADDISON

VITRUVIAN LIGHTS

November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022 | Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Walk or drive through Vitruvian Park to get a glimpse at the wonder of Vitruvian Lights! With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. For more information and park FAQs, visit udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/.

Vitruvian Lights special event dates & entertainment:

Friday, November 26 (6:00pm – 10:00pm) – Jordan Kahn Orchestra

Saturday, December 4 (6:00pm – 10:00pm) – Dallas String Quartet

Saturday, December 11 (6:00pm – 10:00pm) – One Accord Men’s Chorus (formerly First Baptist Church of Hamilton Park Male Chorus)

Vitruvian Park at 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison | udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – THE COLONY

THE COLONY CHRISTMAS LIGHT SPECTACULAR

December 4 to January 2, 5:30pm – 10:30pm and 5:30pm – 10:50pm, Friday – Saturday

The Colony Christmas Spectacular light show is choreographed to music and can be seen every evening starting on December 4 through to January 2. Tune your radio to 99.9FM to enjoy the music.

Central Fire Station, 4900 Blair Oaks Dr. | Info here.

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – GRAND PRAIRIE

GRAND PRAIRIE LIGHTS

November 25 – December 31

For the 16th year, along the shores of Joe Pool Lake, Prairie Lights, a two-mile drive-through holiday stunning display of more than five million lights, is opening on Thanksgiving night. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing more than 165,000 people every year.

Drive along the route, and see hundreds of displays, including the animated grand-finale tunnel, and enjoy the debut of drive-through concessions, which will be available via card purchase only (no cash).

The city recommends scheduling plenty of time to fully enjoy the park—at least 45 minutes on slower nights, and up to three hours on holidays. There’s also a popular “Fast Pass” option that allows guests to upgrade their experience and bypass the line.

Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy., Grand Prairie | prairielights.org

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – ARLINGTON

HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

November 19 – January 2, 2022

Texas’ favorite theme park is open for holiday season so that in between rollercoasters, you can enjoy festive attractions such as the Holly Jolly Parade and even the opportunity to meet Santa. Includes a nightly tree lighting ceremony led by Santa.

Six Flags Over Texas, 2201 E. Road to Six Flags St. | sixflags.com

LIGHTS AT INTERLOCHEN

For those who can’t get enough of local Christmas light displays, a visit to Lights of Interlochen is worth the drive. Every year, homes in the Interlochen neighborhood deck the halls with the most extraordinary and elaborate Christmas lights. Similar to the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano, traffic is often bumper-to-bumper through the neighborhood so plan your visit accordingly.

Interlochen neighborhood, 2001 Westwood Dr. | lakeinterlochentx.com/christmas-lights/

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – FORT WORTH

GIFT OF LIGHTS

November 25 – January 2

(Friday–Saturday 6–10pm, Sunday–Thursday 6–9pm)

Drive-through holiday light display with millions of lights along a 2-mile trail. This Christmas event benefits local charities including Ronald McDonald Home and Speedway Children’s Charities.

Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle | giftoflightstexas.com

HO HO HO HOLIDAYS IN THE STOCKYARDS

Saturday December 7, from 10 a.m.

If you’re looking for the ultimate Cowboy Christmas experience, the Fort Worth Stockyards has the Christmas lights and events for you! Expect holiday lights, a 30-ft tree, santa, strolling carolers and even rodeo competitions at the Cowtown Coliseum, Friday and Saturday nights.

Fort Worth Stockyards, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76164 | fortworthstockyards.org/events/christmas-stockyards

Best Places to see Christmas Lights – GRAPEVINE

GRAPEVINE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

November 22 – January 9, 4-9 p.m.

In Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas, downtown Grapevine is illuminated with thousands of lights up and down Main Street from November 22 through January 9. A complete calendar with 40 days of Christmas events is filled with more festive fun than anywhere else in the state.

Grapevine City Hall, 200 S. Main St., Grapevine | grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/events/

LONESTAR CHRISTMAS FEATURING ELF

November 12 – January 2

Every year, the Gaylord Texan Resort goes big for Christmas. In addition to the 4-acre indoor atrium which transformed into a Christmas paradise filled with millions of twinkling lights, there’s a huge range of Christmas activities and fun to enjoy. Activities include snow tubing, a thrilling race down the eight-lane, snow-covered hill and ice-skating on a 6,000-foot skating rink made with real ice. New for this year is Merry & Bright a Christmas Lights trail and Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure which puts you in the midst of the action to save Buddy the Elf!

1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine | christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com