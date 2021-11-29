“The Great Christmas Light Fight” Season 9 premiered on ABC this Sunday, Nov. 28, also showing this year on FuboTV and on Hulu + Live TV.

While you’re watching, make sure you don’t miss seeing a familiar Frisco family! The Burkman family’s jaw-dropping home Christmas light display has been featured on the show for a chance to win $50,000 among other Christmas light competitors.

The Burkman Holiday Home in Frisco features about 70,000 lights, Christmas music and — during more normal years — Santa and his elves. Jennifer Burkman, her husband, their sons, Jack and Alex, and Jennifer’s father build the display, which thousands of holiday revelers visit each year.

Despite a pandemic that has disrupted most everything, the Burkmans are taking their lights display to a new level.

“It was always his dream to go bigger and bigger on the Christmas display,” Jennifer says. “… I did not think this would ever happen.”

The Burkman family holiday home is featured on this year’s season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC. | Dalton LaFerney

The lights display started two decades and thousands of bulbs ago, when Alex Burkman, now 22, was a toddler who put together his family’s new appliances.

“He’s always been really fascinated with lights and electricity,” Jennifer says.

That fascination was what got the Burkmans started on their lights display. Alex was 2 years old when the family decorated their home, starting with about 500 Christmas lights.

Alex is autistic, and working on the lights was always a creative outlet for him, a way for him to express himself.

“I like to know how things work and what makes them tick,” Alex says.

In 2013, Jennifer was relocated to Texas for work. The Burkmans first moved to Little Elm. Almost two years later, they moved into their newly-built Frisco home. That’s when the lights display started to grow into the 70,000 light display it is today.

It takes between six and eight weeks to set up the display for the thousands of people who visit their Frisco home each year. They use the display as an opportunity to give back to the community.

The Burkmans also gather clothes and toys and donate them to family services at Little Elm ISD’s Hackberry Elementary School. Each year, they adopt two local families with parents or children who live with special needs. They raise money for the families to buy Christmas presents or pay bills for a couple months.

“It’s really important a family doesn’t have to stress over the holidays,” Jennifer says. “We know how it feels.”