Take part in numerous family-friendly activities to do this weekend, including a petting zoo and opportunities to support local businesses. Adults can cool down in the heat with a margarita walk, or take up a new hobby.

Whatever you want to do this weekend, there’s a variety of fun events awaiting you in Collin County!

The frisco fresh market petting zoo is a kid-friendly thing to do this weekend! | photo courtesy of frisco fresh market’s website

Stop by the petting zoo

Sunday, July 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Frisco Fresh Market petting zoo is back! There will be 35 miniature animals including goats, sheep, cows, donkeys, and more. The entry fee is $5 and cash only, so there will be an ATM machine on site. More info here on their website!

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Enjoy a farm-to-market experience

Saturday, July 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lavon Farms is hosting a farm-to-market event on their 200-acre dairy farm where local farmers will be selling their produce and goods. Also, shop Lavon Farms curated dairy products made from milk from their award-winning cows.

Lavon Farms | 3721 Jupiter Rd., Plano

(Check out our list of favorite farmers markets in Collin County!)

The mckinney margarita stroll is a fabulous thing to do this weekend. And it benefits hugs cafe! | event page on eventbrite

The McKinney Margarita Stroll

Saturday, July 10 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taste 15 delicious margaritas, support local businesses, and walk through Historic Downtown McKinney at the McKinney Margarita Stroll! Buy an extremely limited $30 ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mckinney-margarita-stroll.

Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

Visit a vintage and antique market

From Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, July 11 at 5 p.m.

Find some great vintage and antique pieces at Plano Trade Days! There will be a variety of curated collectibles, crafts, clothing, jewelry, furniture, and more.

Plano Market Square Mall | 1717 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Ste. 100, Plano

The dinosaur animatronics by billings productions are incredible. See more at the dinosaur company!

Take a dinosaur tour

Available every day

Book a private tour at The Dinosaur Company to see life-size animatronic creatures and how they are created. A 1 hour tour for 5 guests is $75 at https://fareharbor.com/billingsproductions/.

420 Century Pkwy., Allen

(Check out our in-depth look at The Dinosaur Company, and look back on the time Cece the candy-eating dino escaped!)

Learn how to knit

Available all weekend

Learn how to knit, crochet, or improve your technique at Stitches Boutique and Lounge’s Friday and Saturday classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whatever your skill level, you can learn something new, or work on your current work in progress on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their open lounge.

Stitches Boutique and Lounge | 1029 E. 15th St., Plano

Recurring things to do this weekend

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.