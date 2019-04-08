Food

Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Velvet Taco will open its first Plano location in Legacy Hall this spring | Image courtesy of Velvet Taco

A much-loved Dallas taco staple will open in Legacy Hall. Velvet Taco will bring its signature tacos to the Plano food hall later this spring.

“As we continue to set the standard in food hall curation, the addition of Velvet Taco is a reflection of our commitment to our guests,” said Kulsoom Klavon, Vice President Curation at Food Hall Co., Legacy Hall’s parent company. “We are thrilled to have Velvet Taco as our newest restaurant partner. Our guests will enjoy Velvet Taco’s first and only location in Plano.”

Read more: Son of a Butcher now open in Legacy Hall

Velvet Taco boasts a chef-driven menu offering a unique selection of tacos, including the Spicy Tikka Chicken, Slow Roasted Angus Brisket and Cuban Pig. Their sides include the ‘Elote’ corn and Red Curry Coconut Queso.

Red Curry Coconut Queso and Chips from Velvet Taco | Image by Kevin Marple

In addition to Velvet Taco’s new food stall, Legacy Hall will also add a new outdoor patio with a pickup window.

“We think Legacy Hall is the perfect spot to introduce our tacos to Plano,” said Clay Dover, Velvet Taco President and Taco Maker. “This location has such a fun and unique feeling, which fits perfectly with our brand’s personality, and what we convey through our tacos.”

Read more: Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano

The opening of Velvet Taco follows that of Son of a Butcher, a new slider stand offering a modern twist on the American cheeseburger. It will also join the likes of Shayna’s Place and SusieCakes once they open in Legacy Hall this spring. Velvet Taco will be open in Legacy Hall for lunch, dinner and late-night. 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
2.1K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.5K
Family

Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
1.4K
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
1.1K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.1K
Community

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County
windrose tower windrose tower
1.0K
Community

Windrose Tower tops out: 27-story luxury condominium in Plano
972
Community

Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano
online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance
889
Leisure

The sometimes awkward, sometimes sweet, sometimes painful truth about dating apps
christopher mcguire christopher mcguire
859
Arts

Announcing the Plano Classics 2019 Concert Series!
851
Business

Frisco Station hotel campus to open this summer
True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county
829
Nonprofit

Inside The Turning Point, the only rape crisis center in Collin County
culture a day spa culture a day spa
822
Beauty

De-stress and treat yourself at Culture A Day Spa, Frisco
To Top