Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall

A much-loved Dallas taco staple will open in Legacy Hall. Velvet Taco will bring its signature tacos to the Plano food hall later this spring.

“As we continue to set the standard in food hall curation, the addition of Velvet Taco is a reflection of our commitment to our guests,” said Kulsoom Klavon, Vice President Curation at Food Hall Co., Legacy Hall’s parent company. “We are thrilled to have Velvet Taco as our newest restaurant partner. Our guests will enjoy Velvet Taco’s first and only location in Plano.”

Velvet Taco boasts a chef-driven menu offering a unique selection of tacos, including the Spicy Tikka Chicken, Slow Roasted Angus Brisket and Cuban Pig. Their sides include the ‘Elote’ corn and Red Curry Coconut Queso.

In addition to Velvet Taco’s new food stall, Legacy Hall will also add a new outdoor patio with a pickup window.

“We think Legacy Hall is the perfect spot to introduce our tacos to Plano,” said Clay Dover, Velvet Taco President and Taco Maker. “This location has such a fun and unique feeling, which fits perfectly with our brand’s personality, and what we convey through our tacos.”

The opening of Velvet Taco follows that of Son of a Butcher, a new slider stand offering a modern twist on the American cheeseburger. It will also join the likes of Shayna’s Place and SusieCakes once they open in Legacy Hall this spring. Velvet Taco will be open in Legacy Hall for lunch, dinner and late-night.