Son of a Butcher now open in Legacy Hall

Alex Gonzalez
Son of a Butcher offers inventive twists on American Classics | Image by Kathy Tran

A brand new burger concept has opened in Legacy Hall. Specializing in American classics, Son of a Butcher serves up reinvented versions of everyone’s childhood favorites while paying homage to old-school burger joints.

“When we developed the idea, we wanted first and foremost high-quality and crave-able,” said John Franke, VP of Culinary Operations for Front Burner Restaurants. “The idea is to take the classic burger, shakes and fries and twist them into something new. Each menu item was inspired by some sort of American classic – an ode to childhood favorites.”

Read more: Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US

On Son of a Butcher’s menu are various slider-style burgers, including the sweet PB and J, the savory Reuben, the spicy TX Philly, and a classic cheeseburger. All of the burgers are made with Bar N Ranch Texas Wagyu beef. Son of a Butcher also offers a veggie burger.

TX Philly slider from Son of a Butcher | Image by Kathy Tran

One the side, customers can order classic fries, as well as signature Buffalo Bleu fries with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing and crumbles and micro celery, or Nacho Fries with queso, spicy beef, Ranch, queso fresco and micro cilantro.

Buffalo Bleu and Nacho Fries | Image by Kathy Tran

For dessert, Son of a Butcher offers Apple Pie spun into a creamy milkshake with caramel sauce, cinnamon and whipped cream atop, as well as the Brownie Shake which is made of chocolate brownies, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

“We carefully sought out a concept to offer high-quality burgers, shakes and fries at Legacy Hall that will surpass the already high expectations of our Hall guests,” said Kulsoom Klavon, VP of Curation at Food Hall Co. “Son of a Butcher fills this need, offering an excellent Wagyu beef burger that is elevated yet affordable. We are thrilled to have Son of a Butcher as our newest restaurant partner.”

Read more: Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano 

Son of a Butcher is the first of many new restaurants to set up shop in Legacy Hall this year.

