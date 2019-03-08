Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US

According to review site Yelp, Plano has been ranked the fourth best city for food lovers in the United States. Falling behind Honolulu, HI, St. Louis, MO and San Francisco, CA, the North Texas suburb has grown exponentially as a food haven over the past few years.

With the additions of modern business districts like Legacy West, Legacy Central, The District at Willow Bend and Heritage Creekside, good foodie experiences are never scarce in Collin County.

Among Plano’s highest-ranked restaurants are Sixty Vines, Mexican Sugar, and Whiskey Cake, according to Yelp. All of these are housed by the Front Burner Restaurant Group. The Front Burner Restaurant Group has brought a lot of innovative concepts to DFW over the years, and has achieved numerous feats, most recently with their food hall project, Legacy Hall, being named the second best food hall in the nation.

Plano is also home to restaurants by “Top Chef” alumni John Tesar (Knife) and Tiffany Derry (Roots Chicken Shak, located in Legacy Hall)

Recent restaurant openings in Plano include Mexican Bar Co., Knife, Terra Mediterranean, Whistlebritches and Ascension Annex, all part of The District at Willow Bend. Next month, The Shops at Willow Bend will host Plano’s first ever brunch festival, where ticketholders can participate in a 5K with mimosas at the finish line, and sample some of Willow Bend’s newest restaurants.

In recent years, restaurant density in Plano has grown tremendously, however, the city shows no signs of slowing down. Exciting new concepts like 24 Hot Chicken & Waffle Bar, The Yellow Chilli and many more are set to open in Plano later this year.