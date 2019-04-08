Leisure

Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
The Japanese Miyako Hotel will open its first Texas location in Plano | Image source: @MiyakoHotelLA

Changes are underway for J.C. Penney’s old campus in Legacy Business District. As part of a full redevelopment plan, Miyako Hotel, a Japanese luxury hotel firm, will open its first Texas location in J.C. Penney’s old West Plano campus.

Already a hotspot in California and Japan, the Miyako Hotel will be comprised of 10 stories, with 250 rooms throughout. It will be built on the land surrounding the old J.C. Penney offices. Each room will be bedecked with Japanese-style furniture and fixtures. As of now, it is unknown what kind of amenities the Miyako Hotel will boast.

Read more: Mayor LaRosiliere on the future of transportation in Collin County

The new hotel comes as part of Sam Ware’s redevelopment project to turn the old J.C. Penney campus into a mixed-use development. The Miyako Hotel is slated to be located at State Highway 121 between the NTT Data Offices and Toyota Headquarters. It is slated to be designed by Dallas’ Merriman Anderson Architects.

In addition to the Miyako Hotel, Ware plans on adding 800 multifamily units in the original J.C. Penney campus.

Ware originally purchased the old J.C. Penney campus for $350 million in 2017, with plans to add multiple apartment complexes, offices and workspaces into the mixed-use development.

Read more: Frisco Station hotel campus to open this summer

Construction began last year to turn the old J.C. Penney campus into a mixed-use development. With over 30,000 jobs in the area, the “play” and “live” aspects of a mixed-use development are essential. With many major companies headquartered in Plano, the need for hotel space for employees visiting on business is clear.

As of now, there is no projected opening date for the Miyako Hotel, nor is there a projected completion date for the redeveloped J.C. Penney campus.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
