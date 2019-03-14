Business

Frisco Station to open this summer

Alex Gonzalez
Frisco Station is a 242-acre retail and housing district set to open this summer | Image source: @FriscoStationTX on Facebook

A new $1 billion mixed-use development is near completion in Frisco, TX. Frisco Station, a “lifestyle hotel campus” billed the first of its kind, is set to open this summer.

With Keurig Dr. Pepper relocating its headquarters to The Star, as well as PGA moving its headquarters near Legacy Drive, Frisco is expected to bring in a lot of travelers on business over the next few years and Frisco Station will offer the amenities business travelers need.

Read more: Keurig Dr Pepper moving to The Star in Frisco

In the 242-acre development will be an AC Hotel, which will take up eight floors and offer 150 rooms, as well as a Residence Inn, which will also offer 150 rooms, but take up seven floors. Both of these hotels will reside in the same building. Plans are also underway for a Canopy Hotel by Hilton, as well as a Hyatt Place to open by 2020.

Travelers will also be able to easily navigate DFW through the use of Uber Elevate, which will open a skyport in Frisco Station around 2020.

Also part of Frisco Station is a new apartment complex called Station House, which currently has 301 luxury units available for lease, with 323 more set to open this summer. Station House offers amenities like a wine and coffee bar, a sports lounge overlooking the Cowboys training facilities, on-site massage and dry bar services, and much more.

Frisco Station will also contain 1.5 million square feet of mid-rise office space across a total of five office buildings. The Offices One building in Frisco Station has received a Wired Certified Platinum rating, indicating that the building offers best in class telecom infrastructure and superior internet connectivity. Major tenants of The Offices One include Equinix, Fiserv and Brierley+Partners.

Read more: Frisco Arts brings diversity to the city’s creative revolution

Throughout Frisco Station will be a creek connecting to a variety of green spaces and walking trails, as well as various public art installations. The green areas will be suitable for hosting concerts, culinary events, outdoor fitness classes and movie screenings. There will also be a retail and restaurant district anchored by Alamo Drafthouse.

Frisco Station will be within walking distance of The Star and Hall Park, and will be a short drive away from Legacy Business District. The mixed-use development was recently named the 2018 Developer of the Year by Frisco Chamber of Commerce.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
To Top