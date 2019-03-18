Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots

When the state flower of Texas blooms every spring, it’s tradition to take pictures of the things you love among them: kids, dogs, spouses, body pillows, etc. We’ve all got childhood albums of ourselves and our siblings plopped down amid wild blue fields probably wearing white, and only sitting still because we were bribed with Dairy Queen.

From mid-March through the month of April, load the kids up and get your spring pictures at these classic locations.

Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, Plano

5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano, TX 75074

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Plano

6701 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093

Frito Lay Headquarters, Plano

5600 Headquarters Dr, Plano, TX 75024

International Parkway and Midway Road, Carrollton

Russell Creek Park, Plano

3500 McDermott Rd, Plano, TX 75025

Collin College Spring Creek Campus, Plano

2800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074

Bluebonnet Trail, Plano

Spring Creek Parkway and Custer Road

Zion Cemetery, Frisco

FM 423 approximately 1 mile north of Eldorado Parkway

Warren Park, Frisco

7599 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034

Heard Museum, McKinney

1 Nature Pl, McKinney, TX 75069

The Trail at the Woods, Allen

1424 Rollins Dr, Allen, TX 75013

The median in the busy intersection of Bethany Drive and Alma Drive, Allen

Ennis, Texas has a bluebonnet festival every year from April 1 through 30, and is the best place to get your bluebonnet fill. This one is a day trip.

For more bluebonnet spottings, check out the City of Plano’s Bluebonnet Trail Map, which includes areas of bloom like these: Midway Road to Baywater Drive, Preston Road to Old Orchard Drive, and Old Orchard Drive to K Avenue.