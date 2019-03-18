Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots

When the state flower of Texas blooms every spring, it’s tradition to take pictures of the things you love among them: kids, dogs, spouses, body pillows, etc. We’ve all got childhood albums of ourselves and our siblings plopped down amid wild blue fields probably wearing white, and only sitting still because we were bribed with Dairy Queen.
From mid-March through the month of April, load the kids up and get your spring pictures at these classic locations.
Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, Plano
5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano, TX 75074
Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Plano
6701 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093
Frito Lay Headquarters, Plano
5600 Headquarters Dr, Plano, TX 75024
International Parkway and Midway Road, Carrollton
Russell Creek Park, Plano
3500 McDermott Rd, Plano, TX 75025
Collin College Spring Creek Campus, Plano
2800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074
Bluebonnet Trail, Plano
Spring Creek Parkway and Custer Road
Zion Cemetery, Frisco
FM 423 approximately 1 mile north of Eldorado Parkway
Warren Park, Frisco
7599 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034
Heard Museum, McKinney
1 Nature Pl, McKinney, TX 75069
The Trail at the Woods, Allen
1424 Rollins Dr, Allen, TX 75013
The median in the busy intersection of Bethany Drive and Alma Drive, Allen
Ennis, Texas has a bluebonnet festival every year from April 1 through 30, and is the best place to get your bluebonnet fill. This one is a day trip.
For more bluebonnet spottings, check out the City of Plano’s Bluebonnet Trail Map, which includes areas of bloom like these: Midway Road to Baywater Drive, Preston Road to Old Orchard Drive, and Old Orchard Drive to K Avenue.