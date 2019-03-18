Family

Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on

Image by Ronnie Blea, RB-2 Photography

When the state flower of Texas blooms every spring, it’s tradition to take pictures of the things you love among them: kids, dogs, spouses, body pillows, etc. We’ve all got childhood albums of ourselves and our siblings plopped down amid wild blue fields probably wearing white, and only sitting still because we were bribed with Dairy Queen.

From mid-March through the month of April, load the kids up and get your spring pictures at these classic locations.

Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, Plano
5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano, TX 75074

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Plano
6701 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093

Frito Lay Headquarters, Plano
5600 Headquarters Dr, Plano, TX 75024

International Parkway and Midway Road, Carrollton

Russell Creek Park, Plano
3500 McDermott Rd, Plano, TX 75025

Read more: Plano named Happiest City in America 

Collin College Spring Creek Campus, Plano
2800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074

Bluebonnet Trail, Plano
Spring Creek Parkway and Custer Road

Zion Cemetery, Frisco
FM 423 approximately 1 mile north of Eldorado Parkway

Warren Park, Frisco
7599 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034

Heard Museum, McKinney
1 Nature Pl, McKinney, TX 75069

The Trail at the Woods, Allen
1424 Rollins Dr, Allen, TX 75013

The median in the busy intersection of Bethany Drive and Alma Drive, Allen

 

Bluebonnets in Ennis, Texas I Image by Ronnie Blea, RB-2 Photography

Ennis, Texas has a bluebonnet festival every year from April 1 through 30, and is the best place to get your bluebonnet fill. This one is a day trip.

Read more: Don’t miss the inaugural Allen Food and Wine festival on April 13

For more bluebonnet spottings, check out the City of Plano’s Bluebonnet Trail Map, which includes areas of bloom like these: Midway Road to Baywater Drive, Preston Road to Old Orchard Drive, and Old Orchard Drive to K Avenue.

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin has been the senior editor at Local Profile since 2016. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
1.6K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.2K
Business

Google to open second data center in North Texas. Could it be in Plano?
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
1.1K
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd Rich Emberlin, Leanne Locken, SWAT, dallas pd
1.1K
Community

From shootouts to hostage rescues, meet Rich Emberlin Officer 5707
Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
998
Food

The Shops at Willow Bend to host Brunch Festival
frisco fair frisco fair
956
Events

Mark your calendars for the first annual Frisco Fair!
Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman Discover Dyslexia Through Art will return for a second showcase in October | Image courtesy of Chontae Feldman
935
Arts

How two moms are raising dyslexia awareness in Collin County
894
Community

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County
GoatYogaRichardson GoatYogaRichardson
885
Community

More unconventional dates in Collin County
862
Food

Legacy Hall: What’s gone, what’s coming
texas health mammogram texas health mammogram
849
Health

A gentler mammogram at many Texas Health hospitals
bobcat planoi collin county texas bobcat planoi collin county texas
839
Home and Garden

Bobcat sightings peak in Collin County

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


Celebrating Diversity. This special edition, our first Diversity Issue, honors and celebrates our differences while tackling the issues that divide us. It’s in our mission statement that this, and every edition of Local Profile, is about celebrating the best of life in Collin County and serving our readership by asking powerful questions, starting productive conversations and inspiring positive change. We believe in a united community.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top