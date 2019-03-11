Plano named Happiest City in America

According to a study by WalletHub, Plano, TX is the happiest city in America. WalletHub surveyed 182 of the largest cities and measured 31 key elements across three major categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and empowerment.

Of the 182 cities surveyed, Plano ranked seventh in emotional and physical well-being, sixth in income and employment and eighth in community and environment.

While the suburbs tend to get a bad rap for being boring, non-diverse and expensive, Plano truly has something for everyone.

Organizations like MCOR (Multicultural Outreach Roundtable) strive to help promote diversity within our schools and communities. Each year, they put together the Plano International Festival and help provide people with vaccinations, screenings and examinations free of charge. They also work with the Department of Homeland Security to host a naturalization ceremony in Haggard Park every year.

Collin County Diversity Council also holds monthly friendship circles, where people from all walks of life come together for open discussions on contemporary world issues.

Plano was also recently named the fourth best foodie city in the nation, and with restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Zaytinya, guests can partake in unique cultural dining experiences while bonding over sharable plates.

With an abundance of unconventional date night options to help one and their partner keep their spark from burning out, it’s no wonder why Plano has the fourth lowest divorce rate in the nation. A night at I-Fly Indoor Skydiving or The Void at Cinemark make for adventurous dates with your spouse or significant other.

Need a quick, solo getaway? There’s nothing like a brisk hike through Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, or one of Plano’s many parks, to get the endorphins flowing. Plans to bring more parks and preserves to Plano are currently underway, which will create a balance between the industrialized areas and the greenery.

While it may have once been a city of fields and pastures, Plano has grown into a thriving cultural district. There is truly something for everyone in the Dallas suburb, which is what makes it the happiest city in America.