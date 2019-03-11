Community

Plano named Happiest City in America

Alex Gonzalez
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere

Harry LaRosiliere is the mayor of Plano, TX, the happiest city in America

According to a study by WalletHub, Plano, TX is the happiest city in America. WalletHub surveyed 182 of the largest cities and measured 31 key elements across three major categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and empowerment.

Of the 182 cities surveyed, Plano ranked seventh in emotional and physical well-being, sixth in income and employment and eighth in community and environment.

While the suburbs tend to get a bad rap for being boring, non-diverse and expensive, Plano truly has something for everyone.

Organizations like MCOR (Multicultural Outreach Roundtable) strive to help promote diversity within our schools and communities. Each year, they put together the Plano International Festival and help provide people with vaccinations, screenings and examinations free of charge. They also work with the Department of Homeland Security to host a naturalization ceremony in Haggard Park every year.

Read more: Plano International Festival marks 15 years celebrating our international community

Collin County Diversity Council also holds monthly friendship circles, where people from all walks of life come together for open discussions on contemporary world issues.

Plano was also recently named the fourth best foodie city in the nation, and with restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Zaytinya, guests can partake in unique cultural dining experiences while bonding over sharable plates.

 

bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food

Bulla Gastrobar in Plano offers an incredible selection of sharable tapas

Read more: Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US

With an abundance of unconventional date night options to help one and their partner keep their spark from burning out, it’s no wonder why Plano has the fourth lowest divorce rate in the nation. A night at I-Fly Indoor Skydiving or The Void at Cinemark make for adventurous dates with your spouse or significant other.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving makes for the perfect date night | Image courtesy of iFLY Indoor Skydiving

Need a quick, solo getaway? There’s nothing like a brisk hike through Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, or one of Plano’s many parks, to get the endorphins flowing. Plans to bring more parks and preserves to Plano are currently underway, which will create a balance between the industrialized areas and the greenery.

While it may have once been a city of fields and pastures, Plano has grown into a thriving cultural district. There is truly something for everyone in the Dallas suburb, which is what makes it the happiest city in America.

 

 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
