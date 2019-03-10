Don’t miss the inaugural Allen Food and Wine Festival on April 13

The inaugural Allen Food and Wine Festival presented by Crest Exteriors is an afternoon of free fun for everyone featuring three bands, delicious food from local restaurants and food trucks, wine tastings, shopping, culinary demonstrations and the grape stomping competition. The event will be held on April 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Village at Allen in Allen, Texas.

“The Allen Food and Wine Festival is a family friendly celebration of good food and good wine,” said Lauren Stephan, Event Organizer. “The Village at Allen is the perfect place for an event that brings together the Allen community, and we can’t wait for attendees to experience this delicious festival!”

The stage will feature non-stop entertainment featuring country and pop bands presented by Harley-Davidson of Dallas.

Restaurants include The Cajun Place, Bonefish Grill, Stampede 66, Bar Loui, Kelly’s Craft Tavern, Freebirds, Rye Craft Food and Drinks and Olive Garden. There will be a variety of food trucks serving up BBQ, pizza and sweet treats. Food will be available for purchase at the event and attendees should also expect lots of complimentary bites and tastes.

Read more: Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US

The event will feature 100 varieties of wine to taste. Wine lovers can purchase 20 wine tasting tickets for $40 online at allenfoodandwinefestival.eventbrite.com. Each purchase includes a signature event wine glass, and a portion of the wine tasting proceeds will benefit Allen Community Outreach.

Attendees will not want to miss the grape stomping competition where teams of two will compete for bragging rights and a free bottle of wine. Other attractions include culinary demonstrations throughout the event lead by local culinary experts, plenty of shopping and boutiques, a photo booth and kid friendly fun.

For more information on the Allen Food + Wine Festival visit .allenfoodandwinefestival.com