Don’t miss out on the 22nd annual Women in Business Summit, organized by Local Profile and presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, on September 8, 2023. Prepare to be inspired and motivated as you discover how the women of North Texas are making an impact in their industries.

Women in Business brings together over 600 influential women from various sectors such as global enterprises, non-profit organizations, small businesses and government agencies within the North Texas community. It serves as a platform to celebrate, unite and empower the leading ladies of the DFW area.

Experience a unique blend of learning and networking opportunities at this exceptional business event. Engage with notable guest speakers, participate in enlightening panel discussions and connect with like-minded professionals.

Tickets are still available for the summit but are selling fast. Click here to reserve your spot.

Limited sponsorship opportunities can be purchased starting at $3,000. Contact Rebecca Silvestri, VP of Sales and Marketing, at rebecca@localprofile.com or 469.781.9886 for details and to reserve — but act fast as the event is almost sold out.

Speakers

Mary Ann Thompson-Frenk, president/co-founder of Memnosyne Institute

Caren Lock, regional Vice President & Associate General Counsel of Government Relations at TIAA

Alana Matthews, Founder, Alautus and COO at G8RTech

Rhonda Gilyard, General Manager of Quality – Product Quality and Technical Evaluation at Toyota North America

Kristi Sherrill, EVP chief philanthropy and community affairs officer at Baylor Scott & White Health

Victoria Ungashick, private wealth market manager of Bank of Texas

Amber Russell, founder of LOAR

Schedule

10 – 11:30 a.m. Mimosas & Networking

11:30 – 3 p.m. Main Program, includes

Seated lunch

Keynote address with Mary Ann Thompson-Frenk, president/co-founder of Memnosyne Institute

Panel: Lessons Learned from Successful Women in Business

Coffee break and networking

Panel: Women as Agents of Change in Their Communities and Companies

3 p.m. Happy hour at Bulla Gastrobar

