On September 30, Local Profile held its 21st annual Women in Business Summit. Twenty-one years! Can you believe it? Presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, the sold-out event brought together over 550 women, including executives from the corporate world, local city councils, small business owners and entrepreneurs, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel for a day of inspiration and insights.

Panelists included Jennifer Chandler of Bank of America, Jasmin Brand of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and social media creator and accessibility advocate Marcela Marañon. Panel participants included Sandy Cross of PGA of America, DART CEO Nadine Lee, Grace A. Mullings of Toyota Financial Services and Lisa Havens, chief legal officer with Baylor Scott & White Health. The result was the best summit ever!

This year’s Women in Business Summit would not have been possible without the event’s sponsors, Bank of America, Blackshaw Partners, Astra Wealth Management, O’Neil Wysocki, PepsiCo and Toyota. For that, Local Profile thanks them.

We’d also like to thank the event’s photographer, the fantastic Atali Samuel, for making sure we all looked our best.