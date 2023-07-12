Meow Wolf, the arts and entertainment company, is bringing its colorful, creative and intriguing exhibition to Grapevine, Texas. With the July 14 opening only days away (at the time of publishing), Local Profile checked out the upcoming Meow Wolf experience, titled The Real Unreal. And it was amazing.

“Today, we are here to celebrate the creativity and shared vision that brings these experiences to life,” said Amanda Clay, executive vice president and chief of exhibitions, in a keynote speech.

Photo: brian ashcraft | local profile

The Real Unreal’s storyline was created by sci-fi and fantasy writer LaShawn Wanak, and takes visitors from a suburban home through Meow Wolf portals to very different worlds that bend the imagination, whether that’s an enchanted, surreal forest or a cyberpunk fever dream.

“In its simplest form, this is an interactive art exhibit, but it’s so much more than that,” said Kelly Schwartz, general manager at Meow Wolf Grapevine, at The Real Unreal’s preview event.

The Real Unreal hosts artists of all forms — including muralists, sculptors, photographers and video game designers. Collaborating artists working on this project include Dan Lam, Emmanuelle John, Mariell Guzman, Lance McGoldrick, XaLaVier Nelson Jr., Riley Holloway and Nico Salazar. All their work and creativity come together in an unforgettable experience.

Photo: brian ashcraft | local profile

“We’re thrilled to reveal these first looks of our newest exhibition. It’s been in the works for four years and is an awe-inspiring self-guided experience for visitors to get lost in. The Real Unreal’s narrative journey takes a leap through the spaces between universes, and is the first major step in connecting the Meow Wolf story universe.” Dale Sheehan, senior vice president and executive creative director, previously said in an official statement.

The Real Unreal will open its doors to the public on July 14th, 2023, at Grapevine Mills mall. We can’t wait to go back!

Photo: brian ashcraft | local profile

For tickets and more information about Meow Wolf and The Real Unreal, visit meowwolf.com. The exhibit also features a cafe, retail store and venue for live events.