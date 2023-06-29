Meow Wolf, the arts and entertainment company, unveiled the first look of the highly anticipated upcoming exhibition, The Real Unreal. The exhibit is opening its doors in Grapevine, Texas in just two weeks on July 14th, 2023.

In its latest installment, Meow Wolf unveils a captivating experience guided by the sci-fi and fantasy writer LaShawn Wanak. The immersive journey commences within the walls of a house, enveloping visitors in a tale that revolves around a mother, her son, their chosen family, and the extraordinary occurrences that unfold, granting their abode access to a realm brimming with boundless creativity.

Photo: meow wolf

Familiar echoes of the original Meow Wolf in Santa Fe can be detected within certain spaces, forging interconnections between exhibitions and introducing a fresh dimension to the ever-expanding Meow Wolf story universe. The Real Unreal hosts artists of all forms — including muralists, sculptors, photographers and video game designers.

“We’re thrilled to reveal these first looks of our newest exhibition. It’s been in the works for four years and is an awe-inspiring self-guided experience for visitors to get lost in. The Real Unreal’s narrative journey takes a leap through the spaces between universes, and is the first major step in connecting the Meow Wolf story universe.” says Dale Sheehan, Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director.

Photo: meow wolf

The Real Unreal will open its doors to the public on July 14th, 2023, at Grapevine Mills mall. The groundbreaking exhibition invites participants of all ages to explore “mind-expanding art, surreal environments and Meow Wolf’s infamous portals.” Tickets are on sale now.

Photo: meow wolf

Collaborating artists working on this project include:

Dan Lam

Emmanuelle John

Mariell Guzman

Lance McGoldrick

XaLaVier Nelson Jr.

Riley Holloway

Nico Salazar (Future Fantasy Delight)

The exhibit will also feature a cafe, retail store and venue for live events.



For tickets and more information about Meow Wolf and The Real Unreal, visit meowwolf.com.