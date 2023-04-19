Arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf recently announced the lineup of local food and drink vendors that will be featured at its newest art installation site in Grapevine, Texas.

The Santa-Fe-based company said, as part of its “ongoing dedication to collaboration with local communities,” that it made the decision to utilize only Texas vendors for its new installation’s cafe and retail store, with the majority of them residing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Our cafe is an extension of the immersive art world that is Meow Wolf Grapevine,” said Mandy Cooper, Director of Operations for Meow Wolf Grapevine.” As a certified B-Corporation our goal is to provide economic opportunity that supports local, women and minority-owned small businesses.

The vendors whose products will be offered at the installation site are: All Y’alls Food, Blended Family Foods, Buzzed Bull Creamery, Celestial Beerworks, Celzo Co., Del Campo Empanadas, GNS Foods, Hive Bakery, HTeaO Grapevine, Judy Pie, JuiceLand, Mac and Cream, Melt Ice Cream, Nikki’s Popcorn Company, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Peaberry Coffee and Purpose Tea.

“Meow Wolf and Hive Bakery are a match made in heaven as we share a fantastical dream of bringing immersive art to the public through sight, smell, touch, taste, and sound,” said Haley Popp, owner of Hive Bakery. “We hope to tantalize your taste buds as your mind runs wild during this one-of-a-kind, unforgettable experience.”

Meow Wolf’s new art exhibition site in Grapevine — scheduled to open in the summer — is the company’s first in the Texas area, with a second location in Houston that is set to open sometime in 2024.

Already established in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver, Meow Wolf’s installations showcase various art pieces created by the company’s full-time artists, in addition to collaborating with local artists.

“We have partnered with more than 15 local food and beverage artists to bring their flavors to Meow Wolf Grapevine,” Cooper said. “If you taste something you like, you can visit and support these businesses right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

For more information, head over to the Meow Wolf website.