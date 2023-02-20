As the H-E-B craze continues to grow in North Texas, so does the demand for more locations. Celina will soon be home to San Antonio-based grocery chain.

According to The Dallas Morning News, H-E-B purchased a 30-acre property at the southeast corner of Preston and the route of the new Outer Loop was purchased.

H-E-B is the latest major retailer making its way to Celina, Collin County, points out real estate broker Rex Glendenning. Last year, Costco purchased a store site just south of H-E-B’s new location.

“Things are finally really happening on the retail front in Celina now,” Glendenning told The Dallas Morning News.

Local Profile previously reported that Celina could be North Texas’ latest boomtown. Celina’s exponential population growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape, and in turn, the new residents are attracting new businesses.



Part of Celina’s advantage is its strategic location, only a 15-minute drive away from Frisco. This perk will only be favored by the new Dallas North Tollway expansion and last year big brands, like Costco, tried to get ahead of the curve by securing a spot in the up-and-coming town.



Celina isn’t the only Collin County city welcoming the beloved grocery chain. A second Frisco location will soon be welcomed to the city at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, as well as McKinney and Allen.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”



The H-E-B Celina location does not have a set date for construction or opening.