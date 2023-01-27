H-E-B fans rejoice! Frisco could have their second location this year, but no finalized date was set. Two other H-E-B stores will also open this year in Allen and McKinney.



H-E-B could begin construction on its second Frisco store as early as June this year. But H-E-B spokesperson Maybrie Jackson told Local Profile “We have not finalized a construction start date.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, the estimated cost of the second Frisco store was listed at more than $32 million. Plans were also filed for a fueling station and car wash on the store’s property with an additional estimated cost of $1.3 million. The site is referred to in the planning and zoning documents as the Four Corners Shopping Center.



The second Frisco grocery location will open at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, which was previously purchased by H-E-B.

H-E-B first broke ground for the Frisco store in June 2021. Local Profile previously reported H-E-B Frisco’s first location found great success in the city when it opened on September 21, 2022. When doors opened at 6 a.m. the official headcount was over 1,500 people. The line snaked around the front and side of the store.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

Before the new location opens, make sure to stock up on your H-E-B merchandise to show support for your favorite grocery store in style.