On September 21, H-E-B Frisco held its grand opening to the general public. At 6 a.m., just as doors opened, the official headcount was over 1,500 people. The line snaked around the front and side of the store.

Even when Local Profile left twenty minutes after opening, the line continued to stretch and stretch. On September 20, an H-E-B spokesperson told Local Profile that the company expected over 5,000 people to shop at the store on its debut day.

While customers waited out front, The Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited” played over a loudspeaker. Entering the store, they were greeted by streamers, applause and cheers. The first person in line arrived at the store at 6 p.m. the prior evening and was presented with a special gift basket.

In case you missed it, check out Local Profile‘s inside look at H-E-B Frisco.

H-E-B broke ground on the upcoming 111,000-square feet Frisco store in June 2021.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

Photo: brian ashcraft | local profile

“As an iconic Texas brand, we are thrilled to welcome H-E-B to our great city,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney also said at the time. “They say no store does more than H-E-B, and we can’t wait for them to bring their renowned quality products and services to support growing families in Frisco.”

The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco and will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Frisco location is H-E-B’s first expansion into Collin County. The Plano location will open sometime between late October and mid-November, while H-E-B McKinney is penciled in for 2024 and H-E-B Allen for later that year.