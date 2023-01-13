Frisco residents are concerned about what will follow with a Universal theme park in the works. A town-hall-style meeting was held on Jan. 11 following the Universal Parks & Resorts announcement that a new resort-style theme park would be coming to the Collin County city in the future, but a date estimation still needs to be set.

According to NBCDFW, residents living near the location of the newly announced park met at Trent Middle School to ask questions and discuss the impact of the park on surrounding families.

“We just want to make sure that our lives aren’t completely upended,” said resident Colin Berry during the meeting.

The biggest concern was the possibility of a hotel being added to already busy Frisco streets.

“We already have so much coming in here with the PGA and the Dallas Stars facility and stuff like that,” Jeff Martinez said.

The 97-acre theme park will likely bring many more travelers and residents to the Frisco area. With a project as big as this, many city employees will join the planning stages to ensure the park has as little disruption to Frisco’s residents as possible.

“Our guests are coming at a time when you have already left to go to your workplaces and is countercyclical with where the flows are to your community,” a park official said during the meeting.

Even though there has not been a lot of information released, we do know the approximate location will be in North Frisco, east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

Noise control was another issue discussed at the meeting. Local Profile previously reported that the park’s executives will ensure a quiet space around the park so no disruption is caused.



“Noise level to the outside will be almost nonexistent because Universal exects do not want any sound from their own themed lands to ‘bleed” into the next,” Frisco councilperson Tammy Meinershagen said. “They want to completely immerse you into the story of each land, which means isolating the sound even within the park.”

Frisco leaders will likely continue to give residents further reassurance regarding the decision to open the theme park.