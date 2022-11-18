Sure, North Texas is big in its holiday light shows and parks, but tree-lighting ceremonies deserve their own category. Take a look at all the Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies happening near you this holiday season and take the kids for photos with Santa and special shows.

Stay tuned for updates and new additions.

Mrs. Claus stopped by last year too! Photo: watters creek | facebook

Nov 19 | Watters Creek Village, Allen

On Saturday, November 19, Watters Creek Village will kick off the holiday season with carols, holiday crafts for kids, hot cocoa and most important of all: Santa himself is showing up at 6:30 p.m. to light a massive Christmas tree with a display of 145,000 lights synchronized to music.

Fridays and Saturdays Nov 18 – Dec 17 | The Star, Frisco

Don’t miss the lightning of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree at 6:00 p.m. that will open the season at the Cowboys’ home. Enjoy live performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Cowboys mascot Rowdy, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad and, of course, Santa!

Nov 21 | 6801 W. Park Blvd., Plano | 1001 W. Prosper Trail, Prosper

Prestonwood stands tall among lighting ceremonies with free hot chocolate, photo booths and hayrides. This year the lighting ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m. and visitors will be able to enjoy holiday activities such as the Polar Expres train, storytime with Mrs. Claus, live raindeers, photo ops with Santa and more!

Photo: irgoofy | shutterstock

Nov 25 and 26 | Galleria Dallas

An amazing ice-skating show complete with fireworks and missile toes will welcome a skating back-flipping Santa who’s visiting to light a 95-foot evergreen tree topped by a 100-pound, 10-foot LED star, 450,000 twinkling lights and 10,000 colored ball ornaments. National figure skating stars will accompany local and regional skaters, including almost 100 students from the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center during the events.

Nov 25 | Vitruvian Park, Addison

While the lights at Vitruvian Lights will be on until January 1, the opening night will be extra magical. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vitruvian lights after they flip the switch and the trees at Vitruvian Park light up the night sky, a party will start with a concert by Jordan Kahn Orchestra, gourmet food trucks, an elf balloon artist and free photos with Santa.

Photo: historic downtown mckinney | facebook

Nov 25 – 27 | Historic Downtown McKinney

Every Thanksgiving weekend McKinney hosts a tree lighting ceremony, that starts off the season and a three-day holiday festival. This year the ceremony will begin on Friday, November 25 at 6:15 p.m. Stay around and enjoy visits of Saint Nic, axe throwing, Ferris wheel and carousel, a petting zoo and much more.

Nov 30 | Historic Downtown Square, Celina

Enjoy a charming, small-town Christmas celebration at this free, family-friendly event. Enjoy live performances by local church groups, schools and dance studios. Take the kids to say hi to Santa’s (live, non-flying) reindeer before St. Nick leads the tree-lighting ceremony at 7:00 p.m.

Photo: klyde warren park | facebook

Dec 3 | Klyde Warren Park, Dallas

From 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. enjoy a day of festive fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus, face painting, snow flurries, games and crafts before a live show featuring holiday music, a visit by Frosty and Rudolph and the annual lighting ceremony.

Dec 3 | Simpson Plaza, Frisco

From 3:30 to 8:00 p.m. Frisco’s Simpson Plaza will be buzzing with holiday cheer. Starting with a parade by Santa and his friends the day will have a holiday gift market and food vendors, Frisco Elementary School Choirs will perform on three different stages before the city tree lighting ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m.

Photo: allen parks and recreation | facebook

Dec 3 | 300 N. Allen Drive

Starting at 3:30 p.m. Allen’s Holly Jolly celebration will kick off with a 5K Holly Jolly fun run followed by live performances, hay rides, toy train rides, award ceremonies for the 5k race and of course the annual tree lighting ceremony happening at the circle at North Allen Drive and St. Mary Drive.

Dec 3 | Town Hall, Prosper

A Prosper tradition that brings the community together to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Festivalgoers can expect a Santa’s workshop, a kids’ gift shop, a kids’ zone, a community stage, exhibitors (artisans and local businesses), carriage rides, food trucks and community tree lighting followed by fireworks.

Dec 3 – 4 and 10-11 | Huffhines Park, Richardson

This year Santa’s Village will host two events full of holiday cheer complete with musical performances, photos with Saint Nic, and interactive activities at each village dwelling. But on the opening night, you’ll be able to take part in the tree-lighting ceremony!

Dec 18 | Galleria Dallas, Dallas

Celebrate Hanukkah with Galleria Dallas’ large-scale menorah in the first-night event and enjoy the choir performance at sundown as you taste delicious complimentary sufganiyot. The menorah will be lit each successive night of Hanukkah.