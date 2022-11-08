On November 10, the nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree will once again light up the Galleria Dallas. The iconic tree has been a staple at the mall since 1984.

Impressive is an understatement – the massive 95-foot evergreen tree is topped by a 100-pound, 10-foot LED star, 450,000 twinkling lights and 10,000 colored ball ornaments. The tree will officially be lit during grand tree lightings, which will occur on November 25 at noon and again on Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m.

Galleria Dallas’ famous backflipping Santa, Missile Toes, who shoots fireworks from his skates, will be there to wow the crowd as we come into the holiday season. National figure skating stars will accompany local and regional skaters, including almost 100 students from the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center during the events.

“It takes a team of nearly 50 of Santa’s best elves four days to construct the tree,” a press release said. “Each branch is hand-fluffed three times and the colorful LED lights are tested twice before they are installed by crews who scale the giant structure.”

If you are not able to make the showings you can still take a trip to the Galleria to see the tree. It will be out for public viewing until January 1, 2023. The event is free to all, but make sure to bring some extra cash to shop around for holiday presents for friends, family and anything in between.

The rest of the mall will also be decorated to fit in with the holiday spirit. There will be 44 palm trees on the third level featuring 50,000 lights and ten smaller Christmas trees throughout the shopping center. There will also be 30 trees lit up along the Dallas North Tollway with 30,000 lights and 2,000 ornaments.

But that’s not all – there will be a new photo opportunity this year. Thirty-five white-flocked trees will be set up to form a forest-type backdrop. The area is picture-perfect, especially when it “snows” daily.



To see a time-lapse progress of the tree set up click here. Other holiday happenings at the Galleria Dallas can be found on their website.