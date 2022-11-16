Don’t let the holidays overwhelm you this year. Take a look at Local Profile’s roadmap of the best lights in Collin County and don’t miss amazing photo ops at magical holiday wonderlands near you.

Stay tuned for updates and new additions.

Light Shows

Photo courtesy of dallas arboretum and botanical garden

Nov 10 – Dec 31 | Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The garden comes to life in the evenings with over one million lights in a beautiful nighttime experience. Stroll through the attractions, from twelve 25-foot-tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos representing each one of the 12 days of Christmas to the dazzling musical tree, a 50-foot-tall tree animated by 42,000 lights. In the Arboretum’s Christmas village you’ll find entertainment, shopping and even, yes, Santa.

Nov 18 – Dec 31 | Riders Field, Frisco

Gather the family together with a nice cup of hot chocolate and stroll through Frisco’s holiday wonderland with almost 3 million lights. Get a beautiful memory with family and friends immortalized with amazing photo opportunities in a magical landscape.

Belton house christmas lights 2019 | photography by alex hewitt

Nov 18 – Dec 21 | Fort Worth Botanic Garden, Fort Worth

Starting in November, Fort Worth Botanic Garden will be transformed into a beautifully illuminated landscape. At night, the one-mile-long walking trail will come to life with suspended strands and tunnels of light, a fire garden, singing trees, an undulating wave of bluebonnets and artistic installations. Take a break at one of the many stations along the trail and enjoy toasting marshmallows and hot chocolate.

Nov 20 | The Shops at Legacy, Plano

The Shops at Legacy is inviting residents to an afternoon of holiday fun for the whole family. From 4:00 to 6:15 p.m. don’t miss photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus with half of the proceeds benefiting local charities. Get there early and take part in the pre-party from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and take advantage of all the shows and activities. Stay around and enjoy complimentary rides on the Marriorr Christmas Train, balloon artists, toy soldier stilt walkers, little drummer boys and more!

Photo: bert templeton | shutterstock

Nov 25 – Jan 1 | Vitruvian Park, Addison

Addison’s Vitruvian Lights will be returning for its 10th year anniversary and this year will be even more spectacular than ever. On the evening of November 25 at 6 p.m., they will “flip the switch” and the lights will brighten the park. But the lights are not the only exciting thing happening at the park. A performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, free photos with Santa, classic holiday characters and an elf balloon artist will be there to celebrate the 10-year anniversary.

Nov 25 – Dec 30 | Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Lights on the Farm will kick off Thanksgiving week, transforming the historic farmstead into a delightful winter wonderland lit by one million lights and animated holiday displays. Take an evening stroll through the quarter-mile trail with a 20-foot tall Christmas tree before enjoying tasty treats like hot cocoa, kettle corn and s’mores by the fire.

Nov 25 – Dec 27 | Little Elm Park

Enjoy an incredible light show before exploring all the amazing things you’ll find at Little Elm Park for 24 nights. Jump on the Ferris wheel, gawk at the hot air balloon glow, give the carousel a spin, or dust off your skates and head to the ice-skating rink. Stay tuned for the changing themes of the show: Elf on the shelf, tree lightning and Christmas parade, Santa and his reindeer, Frozen and the Grinch. The whole gang’s here!

Photo: enchant christmas | facebook

Nov 25 – Jan 1 | Fair Park, Dallas

Discover a charming Christmas village at Fair Park and step into an incredible winter wonderland lit up by over 4 million sparkling lights in this immersive walk-thru, story-themed maze. Also, lace up some skates and take to the ice before stopping by to say hi to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tell ‘em Local Profile sent ya!

Dec 3 – Jan 1 | Central Fire Station

The Colony has prepared a choreographed light show that can be enjoyed by residents every night from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and from 5:30 to 10:50 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting on December 3. Tune your radio to 99.9FM to see the lights dance to the music.

Lights in the Neighborhood

Deerfield holiday lights contest | facebook

Deerfield neighborhood, Plano

From tasteful blue and silver lights to giant snow globes and Santa dancing on the roof, most of the homes in this community get into the holiday spirit (pretty sure Jenkins Street can be seen from space). Of course, the elaborate displays make the neighborhood quite popular: To avoid long lines of cars, try starting at the back of the district off Quincy at multiple entrances: Bettye Haun Drive, Ivanhoe and Tweedsgate.

Brookshire Drive Holiday Lights Extravaganza

Brookshire Drive, Plano

The Brookshire Drive Holiday Lights extravaganza has been delighting Christmas-light lovers since 1998. An estimated 30,000 lights and 20 flood lights illuminate the star-studded displays including the cast of the Wizard of Oz, Luke and Leia from Star Wars and an always excited Olaf from Frozen.

Holiday Lights at Independence and Biscayne Drive

Biscayne Drive off of Independence Parkway, Plano

These neighboring homes light up the block with colored lights that twinkle from the treetops down to the snow-covered lawn-turned-ice rink where Snoopy and the Peanuts crew hang out. Two model trains with toys from Santa chug around railroad tracks and expect some familiar faces from America’s favorite street: Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Elmo. Best to explore by foot.

Westridge Drive Light Show

2709 Westridge Drive, Plano

Look for the giant inflatable Scrooge atop a red bag of gifts. There’s a sign in front of the house that says to tune in to radio station 89.1. Park up and enjoy the synchronized light show featuring more than 50,000 LED lights.

Photo: the burkman holiday home | facebook

3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco

The Burkman home is known for its impressive homage to holiday cheer. Highlights over the past 20 years include a life-sized gingerbread house with a smoking chimney; a garage-turned-miniature Christmas village; and more than 25,000 lights on the facade. Among the cast of penguins, reindeer and polar bears are a gigantic Santa overseeing the operation.

Walnut Street, Frisco

6942 Walnut Street, Frisco (close to downtown Frisco)

Find a spot to park, take your time to admire and enjoy the display and then admirers are welcome to walk through a glittering tunnel of lights and into the front garden where more Christmas lights and a traditional nativity scene await.

Tucker Hill Neighborhood

2100 State Blvd., McKinney

The Tucker Hill neighborhood in McKinney is transformed into a sophisticated winter wonderland, and they take decorating seriously: Neighbors compete for the title of “Best Holiday Décor;” past winners brought the holiday cheer with North Pole signage; large candy canes and lollipops; and a flawless Christmas tree so tall Boban Marjanovic would struggle with the star. The community also awards a “best daytime” award, so it’s worth a drive before dark. Trees throughout the neighborhood boast white twinkling lights, and the same style of lights outline gorgeous two-story homes with wreaths and red ribbons on almost every doorstep.

Screenshot: prosper tunnel of lights | facebook

Prosper Tunnel of Lights

Whitley Place Neighborhood, Beechwood Dr., Prosper

In the Whitley Place neighborhood of Prosper, along Beechwood Drive, the entire street features a literal tunnel of lights that leads all the way up and around the cul-de-sac.

Established in 2018 by the Judd family, this holiday lights experience has become a favorite tradition in Prosper!

Light the Night! Prosper Decorating Contest

Organized by the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department, Prosper’s annual Light the Night contest challenges all Prosper homes and residences to decorate for Christmas. All homes and businesses in the city of Prosper are eligible to enter and judging takes place on November 25.