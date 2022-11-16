Learn to dance salsa, jog through nature, be wowed by a local art exhibit, sing along to your favorite Britney songs and have fun, all in one weekend in Collin County.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: visit frisco | website

When: November 19, 2022 | 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Grand Park, Dallas Parkway, Frisco, TX

Registration

The wait is over Frisco! Get your running shoes ready and be one of the first visitors to Grand Park in Frisco. The unpaved 2-mile trail gives runners and joggers the opportunity to hike in nature and an in-depth look at Phase 1 of the multiyear development project. After the morning walk, the trail will open to the public at 11 a.m. Don’t forget, today is the last day to register!

When: November 19 | 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church | 3160 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

More info

The Hope Restored Mission has put together a fundraiser event to help unsheltered families and at-risk residents with a hotel stay ahead of the Texan winter. With a $40 ticket, you’ll get an Italian dinner and a jazz concert, all for a good cause just in time to kick off the holiday spirit!

Photo: alex goncharov | shutterstock

When: November 18 to 20, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Dallas Dance Studio | 15203 Midway Road, Addison

Tickets

If you wait for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival in Addison all year, then this is the event for you. For three days the Salsa Dallas Promotions organization is offering more than 30 salsa performances for families to enjoy as well as workshops for all levels on Saturday and Sunday, this is your chance to get your dancing moves perfected and ready to show off.

When: November 18, 2022| 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

The greatest hits of the Princess of pop will be brought to life by the ultimate Britney Spears tribute: Toxic. Grab your girl gang and get a table at the Balcony VIP Lounge for a better view of the stage and enjoy cocktails with friends while you dance till the world ends.

Photo: the hub | instagram

When: November 11, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

If you haven’t had the chance to stop by the hottest new food hall in Allen, then this is when! Nashville-based Chris Moreno will premiere the Republic Listening Room musical experience on the second floor of The HUB. Enjoy delicious snacks while you listen to the Best Country Artist nominee’s best tunes.

Be The Match Be a Hero – Fall Fest When: November 19, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: The Dinosaur Company | 420 Century Pkwy, Allen

More Info The Credit Union of Texas has partnered with Be the Match to bring a full day of fun activities to the heroes who take a painless cheek swab test to see if their DNA matches that of cancer patients in desperate need. Stay around for face painting, ride a trackless train, have a dinosaur tour and more. Nature’s Palette When: Nvoember 18, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove| 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

Tickets The Cove invites art enthusiasts for an exhibition of self-taught artist Moreno’s surreal works. Moreno uses a variety of mediums but currently he’s woking in oil on large canvases producing otherworldly landscapes.

Photo: Anton Vierietin | Shutterstock

When: October 22 through November 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street Plano

More Info

Last chance to enjoy ArtCentre of Plano’s celebration of its love for art in a series of exhibitions and activities lasting close to a month. During October they featured a “Come As You Art” event where visitors went dressed as their favorite paintings. Enjoy the last weekend of the in-person exhibit and celebrate your love of art with the community.

When: November 18 and 19, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Dallas Market Hall | 2200 Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

More Info

Car enthusiasts won’t mind a short drive to Dallas Market Hall this Friday and Saturday for Maple Brothers Auctions’ inaugural Dallas auction event. Come and gawk at high-quality collections of sports, American muscle, hot rods, pickups and custom rides. If you see anything you facy take part in the auction as a bidder!

When: November 19, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

More Info

As part of the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s 40th anniversary season, some of the best voices from New York will be joining the celebration by performing popular songs from Tony award-winning Broadway shows.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Kids Night Out / Parents Night Off

When: November 18, 2022 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Pipe & Palette at The Shops at Willow Bend| 6121 W Park Blvd., Suite C118, Plano

More Info

The Crew at The Comedy Arena

When: November 19, 2022 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More Info

14th Holistic Festival of Life & Wellness

When: November 20, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center| 1 Nature Place, McKinney

Tickets

Basket Weaving Workshop

When: November 19, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street,McKinney

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Legacy West Small Business Cohort

When: November 19 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More Info