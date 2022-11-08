Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.

The Hub was designed with the whole family in mind, from kids to adults to pets. In order to allow families with teens to have a little bit more freedom, the facility offers an app where parents can front-load money so kids can order their own food by reciting their parent’s phone number. For the adults visiting, the space has bars with frozen drinks and cans of local beers and other beverages. The open space with green turf is a great place for visitors who have four-legged family members too.

See more

Local Profile previously reported that in late August the company was looking to fill 200 positions for all areas of its restaurant concepts, including Local Smoke BBQ, Crave Roadside Sliders, SuperFreeze soft-serve frozen treats, Republic Kitchen & Bar, and Spout & Spoke bars.

Constructed in only eight months at State Highway 121, near Alma Road in The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use development, The Hub is the first facility to open in the development space. In 2023, it’ll be joined by Alta, a four-story urban residential building with a character park for recreational use and the beer garden Katy Trail Ice House.

“As a suburban concept designed for family and friends, we think The Farm in Allen is a perfect location for The Hub’s brand of good, clean excitement,” Brad Zeitlin, founder and CEO of The Hub told The Dallas Morning News. “Our uniquely curated dining options and daily entertainment can only be found at The Hub.”

All the restaurants in The Hub are operated by the parent company Woodford Capital and there’s still enough room for other tenants to operate separately. According to The Dallas Morning News, soon Allen residents will be able to enjoy food from Pizzeria Flora, the coffee and bakery shop All Purpose All Day Cafe, the lobster roll shop Hooked Sea to Table, a charcuterie called The Salty Butcher and Macho Taco, a Tex-Mex joint.