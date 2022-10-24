The city of Frisco is almost ready to debut the Big Bluestem Trail within Grand Park. On November 19 the trail will be open to the public.

On opening day the city of Frisco invites residents to join a trail walk at 9 a.m. Registration is mandatory, and the walk will be limited to the first 250 people. A $20 registration fee will allow you to join the trail walk and get a commemorative long-sleeved shirt.

“We’re so excited to welcome the community to start exploring this trail,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a press release. “Our city has aspired to develop Grand Park for many years. In fact, the idea of Grand Park is one of the projects that inspired me to run for city council. I believe this trail marks the beginning of developing a legacy park destined to become one of our city’s greatest attractions for residents, visitors and future generations.”

After the morning walk, the trail will open to the public at 11 a.m. Normal trail hours of operation will be from sunrise to sunset.

“For your safety, we’re asking everyone to please wait to explore the trail until our opening on November 19,” said Shannon Coates, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Big Bluestem is a natural, unpaved 12-foot-wide trail that winds its way through undeveloped parkland for just over two miles. Work is currently underway to install a temporary road, parking, and lighting off Cotton Gin Road between Legacy Drive and Dallas Parkway, and will extend through Grand Park to Stonebrook Parkway.

Bikes and pets are not allowed for the preview of the trail and strollers are strongly discouraged because of the unpaved trail. To register for the morning preview and inaugural walk visit the link here.

According to the city of Frisco, Big Bluestem is the latest addition to Frisco Hike and Bike Trails presented by Children’s Health. For more information, visit PlayFrisco.org/Trails.