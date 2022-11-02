Looks like November 2 is becoming a huge day for retail. H-E-B Plano opened its doors, Kroger will host a grand reopening of its two stores in Plano and Allen and Central Market, a division of H-E-B, is celebrating 20 years in Dallas and Collin counties.

Long before H-E-B made the decision to replicate its Houston success in DFW, the company opened a Central Market store at 320 Coit Road in Plano in February 2002 and, later in June, another store opened in Dallas. Twenty years ago, just like this morning, grocery carts wrapped around both stores as customers patiently waited for hours for the doors to open.

“Dallas and Plano have always been sophisticated foodie communities with their own culture and notable food destinations. We were fortunate to be immediately embraced by life-long H-E-B customers, new customers, chefs and the entire foodie community when we opened our doors 20 years ago,” said in a statement Stephen Butt, president of H-E-B/Central Market. “We credit the success of both stores to the partners (employees), who are some of the best in the industry, and also to our incredible customers, who we’ve joined on their food journey for the past 20 years.”

After two decades, Central Market wants to show appreciation to those loyal customers that made the store’s success possible with a three-day event.

Starting today at 5:00 p.m. with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, Plano customers will be treated with a piece of anniversary cake. Tomorrow from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. the smell of smoking briskets will lead you to the entrance where chef Kent Rathbun will be handing customers 20th-anniversary sliders. And finally, on Friday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. the store will host a free tasting event featuring celebrity chef, Cat Cora.

Don’t forget to register so you can get a Central Market 20th anniversary etched glass, a $10 store coupon and a canvas bag.