November 2 will be a big day for grocery shoppers with the grand opening of H-E-B Plano. But H-E-B is not the only grocery chain with big plans tomorrow.

Kroger in Plano and Allen will be hosting a grand reopening of the store on November 2 as well. The stores have recently gone through major remodeling and renovations including upgraded cold-food casings and new flooring. The Kroger stores are located at 1212 East Bethany Drive in Allen and 3305 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, three miles away from the new H-E-B.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the Plano and Allen stores will put on a show for shoppers with “seven days of celebrating.” Marching bands and guest appearances are scheduled for both locations. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is set to visit the Kroger locations. Both grocery stores will be giving away $25,000 worth of prizes including free groceries and gasoline for a year.

“Kroger has been proudly serving the communities of North Texas for 65 years, and we continue to invest in our stores and communities to deliver the freshest grocery experience possible,” Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger’s Dallas division told The Dallas Morning News.

As Local Profile previously reported, H-E-B Plano will open its doors at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, ready to welcome the highly expected long lines. The store at 6001 Preston Road in Plano will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, fuel station and car wash, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist,” an official statement said.

With excitement at both Kroger and H-E-B, shoppers are sure to be set with any and all of their grocery needs.