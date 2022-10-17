The wait is over. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, bright and early at 6 a.m. This is the second H-E-B to debut this fall.

“Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31,” the store announced in an official statement. “Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.”

Located at 6001 Preston Road in Plano, the store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, fuel station and car wash, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist,” the official statement added.

In September, H-E-B opened its Frisco location at 4800 Main Street. At 6 a.m., when doors opened, there was a line of over 1,500 people. The line snaked around the front and side of the store.

See more

The first person in line arrived at the store at 6 p.m. the prior evening and was presented with a special gift basket.

H-E-B broke ground on the upcoming 111,000-square feet Frisco store in June 2021. “We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

The Frisco location is H-E-B’s first expansion into Collin County. The Plano location is the second. H-E-B McKinney will open in 2024 and H-E-B Allen will follow later that year.