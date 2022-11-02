Hey Plano, the wait is over! After more than a year since the city announced the arrival of the company, today the newest H-E-B store in North Texas opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. to a block-long line of people eager to see what the retail giant had prepared for the city. But just like it happened in Frisco, for some H-E-B enthusiasts, the big day started yesterday.

The store started taking scheduled orders for curbside pickup at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31. But there’s nothing like being there. Local Profile spoke to María García, Jennifer Burkman and Michelle Hern who were the first three people in line. To achieve that difficult feat they got there at 8:40 p.m. the night before and stood their post until the doors opened this morning.

Photo: brian ashcraft | local profile

The night was not without excitement. At first, they tried to get some sleep, but that wasn’t meant to be.“They started leaf-blowing at 2 o’clock in the morning and then they had a street sweeper too, so the sleep didn’t last for very long,” said García laughing. But that was not enough to dampen the friends’ spirits, especially after H-E-B delivered a pizza to them.

Early in the morning, the company prepared H-E-B coffee and beignets to buy for everyone in line. Nearly 400 people entered the store in the first 20 minutes after the doors opened.

“There’s been a great buzz, we have a great following at H-E-B,” told H-E-B’s Juan-Carlos Ruck to Fox News at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store on Tuesday.

The 118,000-square-foot store, located at 6001 Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway, will include a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, a full-service H-E-B pharmacy with a drive-thru, both curbside and home delivery service and even a fuel station with a car wash.

If you didn’t make it to the grand opening, don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of chances to visit. The store will be open seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.