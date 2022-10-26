As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County.

Right now it seems like H-E-B’s attention has been focused on Collin County, only a few months ago H-E-B Frisco opened its doors to a line of over 1,500 people, selling close to $1 million on the very first day and stores are set to open in Allen and McKinney in 2023. But Tarrant County has been the home for the company’s first two Central Market stores in the DFW area for more than two decades in Fort Worth and Southlake.

According to an official statement, the new store will be located at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth. Work on the site will begin on November 16, only days after the new Plano store’s grand opening on November 2.

This is the second store announced to open in Fort Worth. In August the company revealed its plans to continue its expansion in the DFW metro area with the first H-E-B store format in Tarrant County in Mansfield, located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street.

This location will be part of the rapidly growing Alliance region which, just like Frisco, has been attracting major brands thanks to its booming economic development. At the Alliance shopping center, H-E-B will join big retailers like Kroger, JCPenney, PetSmart, Total Wine & More and Belk.

More details on the new development are expected to come once the company breaks ground in the Alliance space on November 16. Until then, visit Frisco’s store and get a glimpse of what’s coming to Tarrant.