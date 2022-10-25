A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be.

The study by WalletHub looked at the 50 states in order to determine which were the safest. By evaluating different metrics such as personal and residential safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness the site was able to conclude the results.

Texas was found to be in the top five most unsafe states in the U.S. and scored poorly in each metric. When it comes to personal and residential safety the state scored 40th out of 50 states and 42nd in financial safety. But Texas’ emergency preparedness is cause for some concern, sitting at 48th place.

WalletHub’s research found that the state has the highest share of the uninsured population in the U.S. and also has a high rate of sex offenders per capita (38th).

Here are more rankings from Texas:

31 st – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

– Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 29 th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 33 rd – Assaults per Capita

– Assaults per Capita 43 rd – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 26 th – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 36 th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 17th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

But not all of Texas is deemed entirely unsafe. A previous study by Goodhire showed that McKinney was ranked the second safest city in America and Frisco was ranked fourth. The study used FBI data to assess property, violent and societal crimes and looked at each city by the rate of offenses per year.

As Goodhire explained, “The final safety score is a weighted sum of the ranks for the three offense types. The safest city in America receives the lowest safety score (up to 100) and the least safe city receives the highest safety score (up to 100).” The purpose behind the study was to allow businesses and employees to have a better understanding of operating in safe areas. But it also allows residents to keep track of the safety of their city.

Local Profile previously reported that Plano was ranked the best city in the U.S. for families, especially when it comes to healthcare. The city came in second overall for the number of healthcare facilities related to population, and Storage Cafe found that there are five healthcare establishments for every 1,000 people.

Even though Texas is not the safest state in the U.S. by a long shot, there are many cities where residents can find peace of mind living or visiting.