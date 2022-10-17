Halloween festivities have officially begun around Collin County. The Rest In Plano Fest is coming to the downtown area on October 22.



RIP Fest is sure to give you and your family some fun spooks with tarot readings, lipstick print readings, pumpkin carving demonstrations, pyro dancers, aerialists and much more. A KISS tribute band, Rock and Roll Over, will also be performing during the fest, as well as dance party band Lara Latin, selections from Halloween-themed musicals and more.



If the scary lifestyle isn’t for you, or if you are bringing children the fest will be all-age appropriate and will not feature “gore or terrifying features.” So the whole family is welcome to join in on the holiday fun. Shops and restaurants around the area will also be staying open late for event-goers.



The free fest will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. along 15th Street. Food, beverages and alcohol will be available for sale, as well as Halloween-themed goods from local businesses.



RIP Fest will not be the only frightening fun downtown Plano. The city also announced that Apparition Expedition will be coming back for more haunting experiences this year. The historic haunted tour through downtown will return to five locations previously visited pre-pandemic.

There are a limited number of tickets available for purchase for the tour, so make sure you act fast. Tickets are available here.



If you don’t want to wait to get in on the celebrations this spooky season the month-long Legacy Hall Hall-O-Ween has already begun. Channel your inner Frank N. Furter and get ready to do the time warp (again) at The Rocky Horror Picture Show screening this week. Every Wednesday this month the Hall-O-Ween Movie Series event will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy films that fit with the Halloween aesthetic.

If movies aren’t for you other events such as trivia, bar crawls and more are also planned for the month of October.



Make sure to add the downtown festivities to your Halloween calendar and make this the best Halloween celebration for Plano.