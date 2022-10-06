The annual, month-long Hall-O-Ween event is once again bringing Halloween-inspired festivities to Legacy Hall from Oct. 5 to Oct. 29.

This year, Hall-O-Ween is offering a wide range of different events that should provide attendees with both frights and fun this Halloween season.

Hall-O-Ween Movie Series

Legacy Hall will be busting out its 24-foot movie screen for its first event of the month, Hall-O-Ween Movie Series.

Every Wednesday throughout October, the Hall-O-Ween Movie Series event will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy iconically spooky films that fit with the Halloween aesthetic.

This year’s Halloween movie lineup will include family-friendly classics like Monster House and The Addams Family.

Legacy Hall will also be serving an assortment of food and specialty spooky cocktails at the movie showings.

These film events are free for attendees, although Legacy Hall recommends that attendees reserve a table in advance.

Horror Movie Trivia Night

The next event Legacy Hall will be hosting is Horror Movie Trivia Night, which will put participants’ scary movie knowledge to the test on Oct. 18.

Attendees will use their smart devices and submit answers for the chance to win Hall Pass gift card grand prizes.

There will also be a costume contest at the trivia event. The grand prize for the winning costume will be a Hall Pass worth $100, according to Legacy Hall.

Players can have teams of up to six participants, and the buy-in for the trivia contest will cost $30 per team.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

On Oct. 19, Legacy Hall will be showing the Halloween cult classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

As is tradition with a Rocky Horror showing, the event encourages attendees to both dress up and yell lines from the movie at the screen. Prop bags — which includes a party hat, newspaper, and noisemaker — will be available for purchase.

General admission is free for this event, although VIP Balcony Lounge sections will be available to reserve for $150. Additional premium seating options will also be available for a range of different prices.

Because the film sports an R-rating, attendees must be over the age of 21.

Halloween Bar Crawl

On Oct. 22, the Halloween Bar Crawl event will be happening at Legacy Hall.

At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of spooky cocktails as they traverse through three floors and five bars in total.

The event will offer a variety of musical performances, which includes a Guns N Roses Experience concert and a performance by Texas musician, DJ Yuna.

Tickets for the bar crawl event are $65 and will include a complementary Hall-O-Ween mug.

Hall-O-Ween Party

The final event of the month will be the Legacy Hall’s annual Hall-O-Ween party on Oct. 29.

The Hall-O-Ween party will include a live performance from 1999 The Legacy of Prince, which is tribute-style musical performance based on musical legend Prince.

The event will also include another costume contest, more cocktails to enjoy and one final performance from DJ Yuna to close out the month of festivities.

Tickets for this final event will cost $10, and a Balcony VIP Lounge will be available to reserve as well.

To purchase tickets for the Horror Movie Trivia Night, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Halloween Bar Crawl, or the Hall-O-Ween Party, click the links.