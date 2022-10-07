Children’s Medical Center Foundation announced a $1 million donation from PGA Memes Founder Travis Miller. The donation will assist the hospital in its Plano expansion.

President of Children’s Medical Center Foundation Brent Christopher previously told Local Profile that the expansion of the Plano campus will allow more patients to be treated in the upcoming years. Included in the new space will be a 395,000-square-foot tower to house expanded specialty care programs and patient rooms.



“The tower will double the size of the hospital and will increase the total number of available beds from 72 to 212,” Christopher told Local Profile. “By 2050 we expect three million children in the North Texas area, so we need space for kids and families to rely on support.”

Miller, a 2011 top 20 executive to watch for under the age of 40, has created conversation around the world of golf. PGA Memes began as a side hobby but transformed into one of the fastest-growing social media platforms. As a Dallas resident and father, he is thankful for the work the hospital has done, as two of his children have received care from Children’s Health. He also uses his platforms to spread awareness and began raising money for the Children’s Medical Center Plano expansion through his PGA Memes Challenge golf tournaments last year.

“It’s truly been incredible to see the opportunities that have come from the PGA Memes platform over the past couple of years. Nothing stands out more or is more rewarding than doing charity work for children in need,” Miller said in a press release. “Working with Children’s Health and their team to raise funds through our PGA Memes Challenge events has been an amazing way to bring the golf community together and make a great impact where it’s needed.”

To recognize the gift from Travis Miller, the Nico and Mila Miller Playroom will be named after Miller’s two youngest children in the newly expanded Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Medical Center Plano. The playroom will function as a space for kids and families to spend time together and play outside of their rooms.

“It serves an important role in the healing process for children, allowing children to grow, develop and communicate, just as they would if they were outside of the hospital,” the press release read.

The hospital’s construction for expansion began in October 2021 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.