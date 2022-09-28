The Children’s Medical Center Foundation has announced a $500,000 donation from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation (JSFF). The donation will assist in funding the hospital’s Plano location expansion which mainly focuses on pediatric oncology.

Brent Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation told Local Profile the donation is the largest donation granted to any organization from JSFF. JSFF offers a way for PGA Tour Pro Jordan Spieth and his family to help others during some of the most challenging times in their lives. Some of the ways the foundation gives back include: supporting child life services, therapies, familial respite and opportunities to overcome financial burdens.

“Annie and I are very grateful to the incredible oncology staff at Children’s Health for their life-saving work. We have a personal connection to pediatric cancer, and to this hospital specifically,” Jordan Spieth said in a press release. “And while we hope research continues to make this issue nonexistent in the future, for now, our focus is on improving each family’s experience as much as possible.”

In appreciation of the family’s donation, the Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Medical Center Plano will be named the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Lounge. The space will allow the patient’s family members to relax in a comfortable area with an enclosed kitchenette and seating. The lounge will also offer a view of the Plano campus.

Christopher explains that the expansion of the Plano campus will allow them to treat many more children in the upcoming years and will include a new 395,000-square-foot tower to house expanded specialty care programs. Construction began for the expansion in October 2021 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

“The tower will double the size of the hospital and will increase the total number of available beds from 72 to 212,” Christopher said. “By 2050 we expect three million children in the North Texas area, so we need space for kids and families to rely on support.”

Jordan and Annie Spieth both had friends growing up that suffered from cancer, so they use their platform to help other families going through an experience they know all too well.

“Within each of our pillars, we want to focus on providing direct support to children and families who are facing challenges,” Annie Spieth said. “Our goal with this gift is to provide thousands of families in North Texas who are facing a diagnosis closer access to the life-saving care of Children’s Medical Center. If we can be a small part of expanding access to treatment and, in turn, give quality time back to these families, then we hopefully contribute toward their healing journey. Jordan and I are very grateful to the incredible oncology staff at Children’s for their life-saving work.”