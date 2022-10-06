Can you feel the holiday season approaching us? The retail sector sure does. H-E-B, Kroger and Kohl’s have all announced they are bringing on thousands of people in Texas to make up for a busy holiday season. Now the online retail giant Amazon joined the hiring race.

On Thursday, October 6, Amazon announced they are opening 150,000 job opportunities across the country. They are offering roles ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping for applicants from all backgrounds and levels of experience. In North Texas alone there are 6,500 openings.

The company is looking to fill seasonal, part and full-time positions, giving seasonal workers the opportunity to stay in the company and transition to full-time positions. “Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year after year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

For retail companies, staffing during the holidays is a recurring concern, and this year will be no exception. To attract applicants, Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses that could go up to $3,000 in select locations and an average hourly rate of $19. Additional benefits for full-time employees include career advancement and earned pay access, health, vision and dental insurance from day one, up to 20 weeks paid leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match and more.

Amazon’s operations network include stowing, packing, sorting, shipping orders and more, which the company presents as a potential start of a long-term career inside the company. This was the case for Rose Deimler, who is now a senior human resources business partner at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. “I was really just looking for a job to help pay the bills while I figured out my next step and, nearly 11 years later, I’ve grown the opportunity into a senior-level HR role with five direct reports,” said Deimler “Now, I’m able to help other employees learn and grow within the company.”

Those looking to apply can do so by looking their preferred location at https://www.amazon.jobs/en