H-E-B brought excitement and long lines to North Texas. Soon they will be bringing more jobs to the area as well.

The grocery chain opened its Frisco location this Wednesday with 700 employees. The Fort Worth Start-Telegram reported that 600 of those employees were hired locally.

“Opening our flagship H-E-B format in the DFW area has been an aspirational goal of ours for many years, and the company has a long-term commitment to serve a broad range of customers and communities across North Texas,” said Stephen Butt, president of the Central Market division and H-E-B board member. “The DFW metroplex is among the most competitive markets in the nation, and our H-E-B Partners are committed to working hard every day to earn the trust of our customers.”

H-E-B will soon open locations in Plano, Allen and McKinney and bring 750 employees to each store. But the Texas-based grocery store isn’t done with North Texas just yet. A Mansfield location is expected next year, with construction estimated to begin in early 2023. Stores in Melissa, Forney, Prosper, Fort Worth, Dallas and Rockwall have confirmed location purchases. But construction dates have not yet been determined.

If you are interested in joining the H-E-B team make sure to apply before the end of October. The company is offering a variety of positions with wages ranging from $15 per hour to $17.75. If you’re not sure where you would best fit in with the H-E-B family you can visit their website and find something to best fit you and your interests. Seasonal positions will also become available if you are looking to earn some extra money during the holiday season.

Some of the positions H-E-B is looking to fill include pharmacy technician, stock controller, Texas Backyard customer service representative, cake decorator, BBQ cook and many more.

To find a complete list of positions available visit careers.heb.com.