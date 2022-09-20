On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside.

An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.

In Frisco, for example, there is a high Asian and South Asian population, while, in comparison, San Antonio has a higher Hispanic population. H-E-B explains it sorts the stores for the neighbors, which is why the Frisco location makes and sells roti bread — right alongside its famous tortillas.

Like other stores, H-E-B Frisco will offer an array of Texas meat, veggies, seafood and more. But it’s not just enough for the food to be Texan. The company is the largest buyer of Gulf shrimp, but as H-E-B points out, all the seafood it sources is sustainable.

As previously reported, the H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco and will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

H-E-B broke ground on the upcoming 111,000-square feet Frisco store in June 2021.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

“As an iconic Texas brand, we are thrilled to welcome H-E-B to our great city,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney also said. “They say no store does more than H-E-B, and we can’t wait for them to bring their renowned quality products and services to support growing families in Frisco.”

As Local Profile previously reported, H-E-B hopes to replicate its success in North Texas. Founded in 1905, H-E-B has over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. The Frisco location is H-E-B’s first expansion into Collin County. The Plano location will open sometime between late October and mid-November, while H-E-B McKinney is penciled in for 2024 and H-E-B Allen for later that year.