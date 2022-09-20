Retail companies are getting ready for a busy holiday shopping season, and that means job opportunities for the community. In North Texas, both Kohl’s and Kroger are looking to fill thousands of positions.

Recently Kohl’s announced that they are hiring seasonal full and part-time roles in stores, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution centers. According to WFAA, they are looking to fill around 4,000 positions in North Texas, distributed among the company’s locations in Dallas, Corsicana and DeSoto. As for benefits, they offer applicants flexible schedules, weekly paychecks and up to 35% merchandise employee discounts.

Those looking to apply can do it online at Careers.Kohls.com/Seasonal, texting the word “APPLY” to the number 24508. Kohl’s application process offers interviews conducted on the phone and candidates will receive a response within 24 hrs of their interview. If you are a more in-person kind of folk, stay alert for Kohl’s next hiring event happening from October 13 to 15 at all their stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers. During the event candidates can walk-in to any store between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. for an on-the-spot interview and can receive job offerings that same day.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Kroger is looking to hire 1,500 full and part-time roles for their North Texas locations. Company officials told the news outlet that with new retailers like H-E-B opening stores in the area, grocery workers are in demand, and Kroger is understaffed.

The retailer encourages candidates to apply and offers growing opportunities for those who want to move into management positions. They also offer workers an array of benefits including tuition reimbursement up to $21,000, competitive wages, health and dental insurance, pension plans and financial planning tools, employee discounts and more. In addition, Kroger is the only North Texas retailer with its workforce represented by a labor union, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, with whom they ratified a wage increase agreement in 2020.

Interested candidates can apply online jobs.Kroger.com.