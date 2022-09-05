The wait is over. H-E-B’s new Frisco location has finally announced its opening date. The flagship store will be ready for business on September 21 at 6 a.m.

“Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days in advance.”

The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco and will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In July, H-E-B announced it was hiring 700 employees for the new Frisco store. As Local Profile previously reported, the Frisco store seemed like it was nearly ready to open.

But H-E-B isn’t only expanding into North Texas, it is giving back. The Texas-based supermarket chain announced a $10,000 donation to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation.

H-E-B broke ground on the upcoming 111,000-square feet Frisco store in June 2021.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

“As an iconic Texas brand, we are thrilled to welcome H-E-B to our great city,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney also said. “They say no store does more than H-E-B, and we can’t wait for them to bring their renowned quality products and services to support growing families in Frisco.”

As Local Profile previously reported, H-E-B hopes to replicate its success in North Texas. Founded in 1905, H-E-B has over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. The supermarket chain is also expanding into Plano, McKinney and Allen.