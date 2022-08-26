H-E-B isn’t only expanding into North Texas, it is giving back. The Texas-based supermarket chain announced a $10,000 donation to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation. The gift will be made Saturday during halftime at the FC Dallas game against Real Salt Lake at Toyota Stadium.

Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B’s Senior Director of Public Affairs, explained that the donation set for Saturday will be in celebration of the new partnership between FC Dallas and H-E-B. “This investment signifies H-E-B’s long-standing commitment to strengthen and support our public schools,” Jackson told Local Profile.

The FC Dallas match will be highlighting the community of North Texas with their very first nonprofit night. The event will focus on several organizations in North Texas that are involved in community improvement. After the match, there will be a firework show presented by Vogel Alcove, an organization that assists homeless families and children.

H-E-B and FC Dallas also announced a multi-year partnership between the two organizations, and H-E-B will become the exclusive and official grocery store for the team.

But the relationship between Frisco ISD and H-E-B doesn’t begin at Saturday’s match. The store announced its Excellence in Education Awards in January and named Frisco as one of the finalists for the school board award. The Frisco ISD board voted to donate the $5,000 award to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, which was started to help the families and staff in the Uvalde CISD community after the Robb Elementary shooting.

“As a board, we stand alongside the community of Uvalde CISD as they recover from this unimaginable tragedy,” Board President Rene Archambault said on the school’s website.

H-E-B is coming to North Texas with more plans for their future involvement. The partnership between the store and FC Dallas will bring many opportunities to the community and residents in the area.