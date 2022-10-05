It’s spooky season ya’ll, and DFW was named of the best cities in the nation for Halloween entertainment that will chill you to the bone.

Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Haunts,” set out to find the top 13 “terrorific” places in the U.S. to visit in 2022. She included Dallas as one of the areas with some of the best offerings for scary attractions.

According to the theQueen of Haunts, “The Halloween season is the best time to go to the Dallas area. Many know about the macabre historical 6th Floor Museum, but the metro offers two haunted attractions that give fear-fascinated travelers double the fun.”

She also named Thrillvania outside of Dallas and Cutting Edge in Ft. Worth as some must-visit locations for scary activities. If these aren’t enough to scare you straight, Local Profile recently reported the top haunted houses in North Texas, including the Parker House, Hangman’s House of Horrors and Dark Hour.

PR company Cision explains the Queen of Haunts followed in her mother and grandmother’s steps when it comes to the love of terror. The former queens began the Edge of Hell Haunted House in Kansas City in 1975, making it the older haunted house still in operation today. It is said that Arnett-Bequeaith’s love for everything scary goes back to her childhood when she would take naps in coffins and participate in the family haunting affairs.

“Maybe my passion for haunting was natural for me or nurtured through a lifetime in it,” said Arnett-Bequeaith. “My vacations and travel encircle my love of haunting and family, spooky-based fun. In my book, safe screams and laughter are what matter. We’re a family immersed in Halloween traditions.”

If the spooky and scary lifestyle isn’t for you or your family, North Texas still has options. Be sure to check out the trick-or-treating guide from Local Profile.