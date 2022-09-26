Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you.

Photo: dark hour | facebook

When: September 17 through October 31, 2022

Where: 701 Taylor Drive, Plano

Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.

Photo: hangman’s house of horrors | facebook

When: September 30 through October 31, 2022

Where: 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth

Over one century ago, a helium-production-plant-turned military base was built on the grounds of Hangman’s horror house — and much of the information about the former military operation is still classified. If you’re searching for an eerie atmosphere that goes beyond props, this might be the spot. Besides their 45-minute haunted attraction, they also offer an interactive horror art exhibit. Additionally, Hangman’s hosts “scaredy cat nights” where all lights inside the haunt remain on and costumed actors appear for photo ops that even children can enjoy. If you don’t like waiting for Halloween season, keep an eye on their site for other events that take place throughout the year, especially around Valentine’s Day. Who needs a bouquet of roses?

Photo: the parker house | facebook

When: October 1 to October 31, 2022

Where: 8550 West University Drive, Denton

Prepare to fight off a deadly outbreak of zombies in an attack vehicle equipped with “splatter ball” weapons! If you survive the fight, you might want to venture into the property’s decaying plantation house (turned torture chamber) with a character whose backyard gardening involves a DIY graveyard. The Parker House might call this a haunted walkthrough, but you should probably run …

Photo: frights’n lights | facebook

When: October 1 to October 31, 2022

Where: 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

It’s important to remember that not everything that goes bump in the night has to be scary. Thrilling scavenger hunts, intricately carved jack-o’-lanterns, foam pits, hay mazes and a massive trick-or-treat trail can all be found at Frights’n Lights! Families can paint their own pumpkins or bring blankets for an outdoor movie night. There are even blacklight axe throwing games, the opportunity to ride a pumpkin that thinks it’s a mechanical bull and plenty of photo ops thanks to their array of character-themed lanterns.

Photo: house of spirits | facebook

When: September 16 through October 31, 2022

Where: 4607 Ross Avenue, Dallas

If you prefer the type of spirits that impair your motor skills rather than your aura, then this themed cocktail soirée is for you! Guests are encouraged to dress elegantly and participate in secret games, tarot readings and take note of the eerie storylines. As you freely roam the manor, you will be able to interact with chilling characters and ask questions via a giant ouija board. If two hours of cocktails (and chocolate truffles) is not enough, you might choose to arrive early and enjoy their pre-show lounge. Just note that these specters only allow guests over the age of 21 to cross their threshold.

When: Offered Year Round

Where: 400 South Houston Street, Dallas

Let’s face it, the most terrifying nighttime creatures are humans. Get some evening exercise and learn about the dark history that consumes downtown Dallas, from criminal executions to empty cabins that laugh in the night. If you find this true crime tour inspirational, you might want to continue your adventure with a late night check-in at the allegedly haunted Adolphus Hotel.