We are a little over a month away from Halloween and people are getting ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so you can focus on scary costumes, decorations and the real star of every Halloween: candy.

Trick-or-Treat Events in Collin County

Photo: beware! Of the square | facebook

When: October 22, 2022 | 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downton Square, Celina

Celina is having a Halloween festival chockfull of activities to enjoy, it’s the Halloween capital of North Texas after all. Get there early to get a Thriller dance class and put what you learn to the test with a Thriller flash mob, paint pumpkins and test your wits with escape rooms or your bravery at a haunted house. The community will have candies ready for trick-or-treaters all around the square.

When: October 22, 2022 | 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Towne Lake Park, McKinney

Take the kids trick-or-treating around the lake where every year the city of McKinney prepares a trail of fun activities for kids of all ages. Local businesses will line up to hand out candy while the little ghouls compete in costume contests, make crafts, enjoy live music and take over inflatables and rides.

When: October 22, 2022 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

The dinosaurs at the Heard Museum are getting a Halloween make-over to receive trick-or-treaters on October 22. This family-friendly event will also include a movie at the Heard’s outdoor amphitheater stage.

Photos: frisco square | facebook

When: October 29, 2022 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Simpson Plaza, Frisco

A Frisco annual favorite will come back this year with fun for the whole family. Keep your cameras handy to capture paranormal images of little ghosts and demons playing carnival games, jumping on inflatables, going on horse wagon rides and threatening local businesses with mischief unless they get a sweet deal.

When: October 22, 2022 | 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bethany Lakes Park, Allen

Drive your decorated fright machine and pick a spot, be sure to bring enough candy to appease the terrible monsters that plague Bethany Lake Park. Once they have their treats, take comfort inside your vehicle and enjoy a spooky movie with a complimentary Chick-fill-a sandwich.

Photo: discover wylie | facebook

When: October 27, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Ballard Avenue, Wylie

Something wicked is happening to Wylie’s historic downtown in October. The streets are transforming into a Halloween wonderland by a mysterious force compelling merchants all around to give away candy to all the kids who ask. Enjoy the view or take part in carnival games while live music plays.

Trick-or-Treat Worthy Neighborhoods

Photo: burkman holiday home | facebook

Burkman Holiday Home

3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco

For every holiday the Burkman’s decorate their home inside and out. Don’t miss their Halloween display, each year they get bigger and better!

Canterbury Drive

Near Park Independence, Plano

The three houses at the end of the cul-de-sac band together to create an unforgettable Halloween experience. Every year they do a totally different theme, and the display is not completed until the 30th of October.

Compton Drive

2300 Compton Drive, Plano

Preston Glen Neighborhood

Near W. Main Street and Shepherds Glen Park, Frisco

R Avenue

Near 15th Place, Plano

Singletree Trail

Near Mission Ridge Road, Plano

There is one house on Singletree Trail which goes all out: covering every inch of their front yard (and some of the neighboring yards) in Halloween lights, ghosts, ghouls, skeletons, bats and so much more. Look out for the Marshmallow Man, the skeleton riding a motorbike and the incredibly creepy demented baby pool.

South-East Richardson

Braeburn Drive and Foxcreek Drive, Richardson

Tearose Drive

Near Bluegrass Drive, Plano

Warren Holiday Manor

14012 Encino Drive, Little Elm